New York City, state fail to release crucial data on breakthrough COVID-19 cases

New York state is one of 26 states failing to report data on breakthrough COVID-19 cases, and the city does not regularly report these data, either—leaving city residents without crucial information during the Delta variant’s rapid spread.

Breakthrough cases have garnered increasing attention in recent weeks, as studies have revealed that vaccinated people may still become infected with the Delta variant and spread it to others. In one Provincetown, Massachusetts outbreak studied by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 300 fully vaccinated people were infected.

While the vast majority of the Provincetown patients had mild symptoms and didn’t require hospitalization, the outbreak demonstrates the importance of tracking such cases and reporting public data. Breakthrough case data may inform public guidance , like mask mandates, and help researchers identify worrying pockets of disease spread.

About half of states report data on breakthrough cases , according to the health research nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation. 15 states, including California and Michigan, update these numbers weekly or on a similarly regular basis.

Meanwhile, in New York, breakthrough case data have been reported just once: alluded to by Governor Andrew Cuomo in a press conference.

“If you are vaccinated, you're less likely to catch it, and you're very unlikely to be hospitalized,” the governor said on August 2 . “When you look at the infection rate among those who are fully vaccinated, four out of a 100,000, un-vaccinated 17 over 100,000. Fourfold increase. Hospitalization if you're vaccinated 0.19 per 100,000, unvaccinated 1.25 per 100,000.”

Cuomo’s slide deck notes that these data are based on case and hospitalization numbers from the week of July 19. The raw numbers used to calculate these rates are not available, however, making it difficult for journalists and other independent researchers to verify the governor’s statement.

It’s also difficult to understand the changing landscape of COVID-19 in New York when the governor provides numbers from a single point in time. While it’s clear that unvaccinated New Yorkers are far less likely to become infected or hospitalized with COVID-19, regular updates are crucial for informing our understanding of risk during this current outbreak.

New York City has its own, independent public health team—but, like the state, the city is not regularly sharing data on COVID-19 breakthrough cases. The city provided a specific estimate on July 14:

Under 2% of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in NYC during 2021 have occurred in the unvaccinated NYC Mayor's Office

Between January 1 and June 15, less than 2% of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in NYC have occurred in unvaccinated New Yorkers, the city reports. Vaccinated people have been overwhelmingly protected against the coronavirus—especially against severe disease and death.

Since June 15, however, the Delta variant has gone from about 30% of NYC cases to over 90% of cases , per NYC data. This variant is incredibly transmissible, allowing it to spread more easily through vaccinated individuals than past coronavirus strains. Without updated data, New Yorkers are left uninformed on their changing COVID-19 risk.

There are challenges inherent in tracking breakthrough cases. Vaccinated people are unlikely to get tested for COVID-19 if they have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic, for example. But both New York state and NYC appear to have some information on hand, judging by their press releases. If the information is made more readily, publicly available and released regularly, New Yorkers will be better equipped to navigate this outbreak.

NewsBreak reached out to the NYC Health and Mental Hygiene office to inquire about future breakthrough case data releases. This article will be updated with any response.

