The New Lost & Found Speakeasy Inside Sistrunk Marketplace & Brewery Is True To Its Name

The Lost & Found Rum Bar inside Sistrunk Marketplace & Brewery. Photo courtesy of Sistrunk Marketplace & Brewery

There's a secret door at the back of The Flower Shop in Sistrunk Marketplace that only cocktail lovers know about. Find it, step across the threshold, and you'll feel as though you've been spirited away to your very own secret garden — of rum, that is.

Starting this week, Fort Lauderdale’s growing art district and marketplace is now home to Lost & Found Sistrunk, a rum lounge and speakeasy-themed bar located inside Sistrunk Marketplace & Brewery located at 115 Northwest 6th Street in Fort Lauderdale.

The venue is the latest offering from Society 8 Hospitality Group, headed by Steven Dapuzzo, and officially opens to the public at 4 p.m. on Thursday, August 26 — also the market's one-year anniversary.

Like any good speakeasy, the tucked-away, hidden lounge can only be accessed through the private entrance at the back of the flower ship and gift store. The open, airy space offers an upscale twist on the classic cocktail experience, and will feature more than 75 varieties of rum.

Under the direction of head mixologist Tania Duprey, Lost & Found's full-service bar will also offer a short menu of unique and palatable cocktails to introduce guests to new spirits and the bar's one-of-a-kind rum experience.

"At its core, Lost & Found is a local getaway tucked within a neighborhood," says Duprey. "Our hope is that guests will be intrigued by our variety of rums and open to expanding their taste palate to try something new."

While the Lost & Found focus is on rum, the space also gives guests a chance to experience a large variety of spirits with its full-service bar and partnership with the neighboring Shady Distillery. Lost & Found will features two of the distillery's locally-made spirits: the Shady's 12 Mile Rum and Shady Vodka. Beginning in September, Lost & Found will also offer limited releases.

Moving forward, the rum lounge, which is part of a new ‘Shady Local’ program, will also offer pop-up events ranging from themed mixology classes to dinner pairings and other collaborations with Shady Distillery.

That includes the Shady Distillery Dinners , which are currently being offered as part of Dine Out Lauderdale and running through the end of September. The distillery dinner experience begins with a guided tour of the distillery followed by a 4-course dinner with at Lost & Found Sistrunk.

If you love rum, you can also experience the market distillery's Shady Distillery Tasting Experience. Priced at $20 per person, the guided, one-hour tour of the distillery offers guests a chance to learn the basics of distilling — and what Shady is all about. Afterwards, the experience continues with a tasting of two signature Shady cocktails accompanied by a special tasty light bite board that includes a house-made pretzel with dips in the barrel room event space. Tickets must be purchased in advance, and space is limited.

Lost & Found Sistrunk will be open Wednesday and Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, visit sistrunkmarketplace.com .