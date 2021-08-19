The Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival Returns With All-New Intimate Event Lineup

Chef Michael Hackman at the 2019 Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival Photo courtesy of the Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival

After 13 successful years — and a pause during the 2020 pandemic — the Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival (PBFWF) has announced it will return to celebrate its 14th year of foodie fun taking place December 9-12, 2021.

Held at a time when South Florida experiences its best weather of the year, the Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival celebrates food and drink with some of the world’s most renowned chefs, enjoyed in a variety of the resort’s most idyllic settings—an allure that keeps even the most discerning gourmands coming back each year to experience this palatable festival.

This year, the annual festival is a draw for Miami and Broward foodies, as the four-day lineup includes a brand new list of star-studded celebrity chef events aimed at social distancing and safety. This winter, over 20 events will be offered — more than ever before —including several that are new to the fest this year, says event founder David Sabin.

Festival tickets are now on sale at PBFoodWineFest.com , and comprise a collection of both intimate gatherings where guests will get to know some of America’s most-spotlighted culinary talent, and lively events filled with fun in a food-centric, convivial atmosphere. Wine tastings, cocktail events, and cooking demonstrations are also on the schedule for this 2021 festival.

New additions and highlights to this year’s lineup include:

, this year’s dinner will be held at new location, Stage Kitchen & Bar, hosted by chefs Maneet Chauhan, Charles Phan, Lior Lev Sercarz and host chef Pushkar Marathe. A DINNER AT ELISABETTA’S , the festival’s first event in Delray Beach featuring an Italian dinner hosted by Lisabet Summa along with guest chef Sarah Grueneberg.

, a signature brunch experience hosted by chef Michael Hackman with guest chefs Elizabeth Falkner and Stephen Stryjewski. The kick-off of PBFWF AT ROSEMARY SQUARE, an all ages, day-long celebration entailing book readings and signings; cooking demos; interactive classes; and the annual Grand Chef Throwdown event.

Chef Robert Irvine and Serena Willams pose for a photo at the 2019 Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival Photo courtesy of the Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival

A listing of the events for this year’s festival are as follows:

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 9

The four-day festival kicks off with four different multi-course sit-down dinners taking place throughout Palm Beach County, all beginning at 7 p.m.

SUSTAIN — The five-course seated dinner with wine pairings features ingredients caught by local fishermen. The collaborative dinner focusing on sustainable seafood will be held at PB CATCH Seafood & Raw Bar and includes the work from talented chefs Brad Kilgore, Mike Lata, Giorgio Rapicavoli and host chef Aaron Black. $250 per person.

The five-course seated dinner with wine pairings features ingredients caught by local fishermen. The collaborative dinner focusing on sustainable seafood will be held at PB CATCH Seafood & Raw Bar and includes the work from talented chefs Brad Kilgore, Mike Lata, Giorgio Rapicavoli and host chef Aaron Black. $250 per person. THE FIRST BITE — The four-course seated dinner with wine pairings features host chef Clay Conley and visiting chefs Tony Mantuano, Brandon McGlamery and Marc Murphy at the Buccan kitchen. They’ll serve a family-style meal with pairings provided by Ridge Vineyards. $250 per person.

The four-course seated dinner with wine pairings features host chef Clay Conley and visiting chefs Tony Mantuano, Brandon McGlamery and Marc Murphy at the Buccan kitchen. They’ll serve a family-style meal with pairings provided by Ridge Vineyards. $250 per person. BEEF N BOURBON EXPERIENCE — The four-course seated dinner with bourbon pairings will take place at Okeechobee Steakhouse with host chef Ralph Lewis and guest chef Robert Irvine, featuring the best cuts of beef with high-quality bourbon. $250 per person.

The four-course seated dinner with bourbon pairings will take place at Okeechobee Steakhouse with host chef Ralph Lewis and guest chef Robert Irvine, featuring the best cuts of beef with high-quality bourbon. $250 per person. SPICE, presented by First Republic Bank — The four-course dining experience with wine pairings by sommelier Adrienne Mills will feature chefs Maneet Chauhan, Charles Phan, Lior Lev Sercarz and host chef Pushkar Marathe to combine cultural influences for a unique and flavorful evening. $250 per person.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 10

Three lunch events will “wow” midday culinary connoisseurs, followed by two dinner events and the official Chef Welcome Party at The Colony Hotel.

LUNCH WITH FRIENDS — Start the weekend early at Meat Market with chefs Joe Flamm, David Rose, Jonathon Sawyer and host chef Sean Brasel for a four-course seated lunch with wine pairings. $200 per person.

Start the weekend early at Meat Market with chefs Joe Flamm, David Rose, Jonathon Sawyer and host chef Sean Brasel for a four-course seated lunch with wine pairings. $200 per person. SOUTHERN REVIVAL presented by First Republic Bank — The four-course seated lunch with wine pairings by sommelier Adrienne Mills features host chefs Lindsay Autry and Sarah Sipe with guest chefs Michelle Bernstein and Katie Button highlighting quintessential Southern flavors. $200 per person.

The four-course seated lunch with wine pairings by sommelier Adrienne Mills features host chefs Lindsay Autry and Sarah Sipe with guest chefs Michelle Bernstein and Katie Button highlighting quintessential Southern flavors. $200 per person. A MEXICAN LUNCH — This four-course lunch with tequila pairings features host chef Julien Gremaud and guest chefs Jose Garces and Beau MacMillan using traditional and unique ingredients to serve modern takes on classic Mexican dishes. $200 per person.

This four-course lunch with tequila pairings features host chef Julien Gremaud and guest chefs Jose Garces and Beau MacMillan using traditional and unique ingredients to serve modern takes on classic Mexican dishes. $200 per person. A DINNER AT FLORIE’S — The five-course seated dinner with wine pairings at Florie’s at the Four Seasons Resort in Palm Beach features chef Jose Gamez with winemaker Paul Hobbs for an incredible evening centering on the restaurant’s live-fire kitchen. $250 per person.

The five-course seated dinner with wine pairings at Florie’s at the Four Seasons Resort in Palm Beach features chef Jose Gamez with winemaker Paul Hobbs for an incredible evening centering on the restaurant’s live-fire kitchen. $250 per person. ***NEW*** A DINNER AT ELISABETTA’S — This four-course seated Italian-style dinner with wine pairings features the host chef Lisabet Summa and guest chef Sarah Grueneberg. This is the festival’s first event in Delray Beach. $250 per person.

This four-course seated Italian-style dinner with wine pairings features the host chef Lisabet Summa and guest chef Sarah Grueneberg. This is the festival’s first event in Delray Beach. $250 per person. CHEF WELCOME PARTY presented by Cheney Brothers — Join chef Tom Whitaker of The Colony Hotel for a walk-around tasting at Swifty’s Pool for the festival’s official kick-off party. Live entertainment will keep the party going into the evening. $250 per person.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 11

Mixing up the perfect combination of fun, food and learning, Saturday’s happenings include wine tastings, a cocktail workshop, kids’ cooking event, as well as two lunches, a poolside tasting in the evening, and a BBQ tasting event.

KIDS KITCHEN — Kids can roll up their sleeves and get messy in the Four Seasons Resort’s kitchen with chefs Marc Murphy (session A) and Robert Irvine (session B), leading groups through a 90-minute cooking class. Kids will receive an apron, chef’s hat, and finished dishes. Limit one parent per child. $50 per child, includes one parent.

Kids can roll up their sleeves and get messy in the Four Seasons Resort’s kitchen with chefs Marc Murphy (session A) and Robert Irvine (session B), leading groups through a 90-minute cooking class. Kids will receive an apron, chef’s hat, and finished dishes. Limit one parent per child. $50 per child, includes one parent. MASTER TASTE — Enjoy a wine tasting with master sommelier Virginia Philip of Virginia Phillip Wine Spirits & Academy. She’ll be joined by wine expert Anthony Giglio for an exploration of wine’s aromas, colors, acidity and flavors. $150 per person.

Enjoy a wine tasting with master sommelier Virginia Philip of Virginia Phillip Wine Spirits & Academy. She’ll be joined by wine expert Anthony Giglio for an exploration of wine’s aromas, colors, acidity and flavors. $150 per person. ***NEW*** CRAFTING COCKTAILS — This two-session workshop is led by The Parched Pig’s host chef Tim Lipman and mixologist Katy Galluccio along with chef Anita Lo and “bar chef” Christiaan Röllich. Guests will create three cocktails to celebrate the holidays with seasonal flavors $95 per person.

This two-session workshop is led by The Parched Pig’s host chef Tim Lipman and mixologist Katy Galluccio along with chef Anita Lo and “bar chef” Christiaan Röllich. Guests will create three cocktails to celebrate the holidays with seasonal flavors $95 per person. LUNCH WITH TONY & FRANK — This four-course seated Italian-style lunch with wine pairings is hosted by chef Frank Eucalitto and guest chef Tony Mantuano for an unforgettable afternoon at Café Chardonnay. $200 per person.

This four-course seated Italian-style lunch with wine pairings is hosted by chef Frank Eucalitto and guest chef Tony Mantuano for an unforgettable afternoon at Café Chardonnay. $200 per person. CHILLIN’ N’ GRILLIN’ — This fan-favorite event returns to the pool deck at the Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa with mouthwatering grilled dishes by guest chefs Michelle Bernstein, Elizabeth Faulkner, Joe Flamm, Jose Garces, Dean Max, David Rose, Jonathon Sawyer and Stephen Stryjewski alongside host chef Neall Bailey with wine selections by Paul Hobbs Winery. $200 per person.

This fan-favorite event returns to the pool deck at the Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa with mouthwatering grilled dishes by guest chefs Michelle Bernstein, Elizabeth Faulkner, Joe Flamm, Jose Garces, Dean Max, David Rose, Jonathon Sawyer and Stephen Stryjewski alongside host chef Neall Bailey with wine selections by Paul Hobbs Winery. $200 per person. INDULGE presented by First Republic Bank — Held poolside at the Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach, host chef Jose Gamez and guest chefs Timon Balloo, Katie Button, Sarah Grueneberg, Brad Kilgore, Mike Lata, Beau MacMillan, Brandon McGlamery, and Charles Phan encourage guests to enjoy bites and beverages alongside the property’s pool deck. $200 per person.

Held poolside at the Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach, host chef Jose Gamez and guest chefs Timon Balloo, Katie Button, Sarah Grueneberg, Brad Kilgore, Mike Lata, Beau MacMillan, Brandon McGlamery, and Charles Phan encourage guests to enjoy bites and beverages alongside the property’s pool deck. $200 per person. PORCH BBQ — Enjoy a walk-around barbecue tasting with wine pairings at Oceano Kitchen with chefs Jeremy and Cindy Bearman with guest chef Ben Ford for a laid-back evening. $150 per person.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 12

The festival wraps with three delicious brunch events and the refreshed Grand Tasting event, the Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival at Rosemary Square, featuring kids’ events, book signings and a star-studded cooking competition within the dynamic shopping, dining and entertainment destination located in the heart of Downtown West Palm Beach.

DANIEL & FRIENDS — Chef Daniel Boulud hosts guest chefs Dieter Samijn and Julie Franceschini for an epic brunch event at Café Boulud at The Brazilian Court Hotel. This walk-around event features tastings paired with inventive cocktails and Paul Hobbs wines. $200 per person.

Chef Daniel Boulud hosts guest chefs Dieter Samijn and Julie Franceschini for an epic brunch event at Café Boulud at The Brazilian Court Hotel. This walk-around event features tastings paired with inventive cocktails and Paul Hobbs wines. $200 per person. REAL FOOD REVOLUTION — This four-course seated brunch with wine pairings features ingenious brunch dishes, sparkling cocktails, and coffee—hosted by Coolinary’s chef Tim Lipman and guest chefs Timon Balloo and Giorgio Rapicavoli. $175 per person.

This four-course seated brunch with wine pairings features ingenious brunch dishes, sparkling cocktails, and coffee—hosted by Coolinary’s chef Tim Lipman and guest chefs Timon Balloo and Giorgio Rapicavoli. $175 per person. ***NEW*** BRUNCH AT AIOLI — This four-course seated brunch with wine pairings at Aioli features host chef Michael Hackman with guests Elizabeth Falkner and Stephen Stryjewski with their unique cultural influences and styles, paired with Duckhorn Wines. $175 per person.

This four-course seated brunch with wine pairings at Aioli features host chef Michael Hackman with guests Elizabeth Falkner and Stephen Stryjewski with their unique cultural influences and styles, paired with Duckhorn Wines. $175 per person. ***NEW*** PBFWF AT ROSEMARY SQUARE — From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., enjoy several events held outdoors at Rosemary Square, including:

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., enjoy several events held outdoors at Rosemary Square, including: Paint & Sip class with Chalk & Brush at Barrio.



Family-friendly book reading and signing with chef Maneet Chauhan at Rohi’s Readery.



Cooking demos with chefs Guillermo P. Eleicegui, Lindsay Autry, and culinary talent from PLANTA.



The Battle of the Bartenders at Copper Blues.



Happy Hour cocktail class at PLANTA.



Book signing of Family Table with chef Robert Irvine.



The beloved Grand Chef Throwdown presented by Creekstone Farms hosted by Mo & Sally and Jay Cashmere, featuring three local chefs competing for $10,000 for their charity of choice, and overseen by judges, chefs Robert Irvine and Marc Murphy.

Chef Clay Conley at the "Fist Bite" dinner during the 2019 Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival. Photo courtesy of the Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival

Several ticket options include a VIP Experience priced at $145 per person with reserved seating during cooking demos and Grand Chef Throwdown, two complimentary drinks from Barrio, a reserved book and VIP signing with chef Robert Irvine, and a gift bag from Rosemary Square. Ticket packages include the “Pick 4, Save 15%” options; and the First Republic Bank Dining Series, where guests can save 10% on their tickets to the SPICE, Southern Revival and INDULGE dinners.

For more details about individual events, participating chefs, or to purchase tickets visit pbfoodwinefest.com. For daily updates, follow the festival on Instagram , Twitter , and Facebook