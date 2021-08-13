Where To Celebrate National Rum Day In South Florida

Photo courtesy of Burlock Coast

In South Florida, we don't need an excuse like a themed holiday to drink rum. That's something most of us celebrate weekly!

But with National Rum Day fast approaching, there's no better way to enjoy a pour or two than with an official toast to this rum-centric occasion. While you might not know it, there are even a few local distilleries worth visiting this weekend — just to show your appreciation.

Places like West Palm Beach-based Black Coral Rum offers a tasting room experience showcasing its white and spiced rums made with Florida-grown ingredients. Fort Lauderdale-based South Florida Distillers has been wowing fans with its white and grilled pineapple Fwaygo rum for years as one of the area's first distilleries. You can also tour newcomer Shady Distillery located inside the Sistrunk Marketplace while sipping on its award-winning rum. Or keep an eye out for Miami-based Ziami Distillery, which began its brand in 2017 with rum. You can even take a trip down to Islamorada, where brewery and distiller Stephanie Harper is creating some rums at Islamorada Distilling, including a dark barrel-aged rum and spiced rum you simply have to try.

Of course, if it's just a drink you're after, here are a few delicious rum-based cocktails to consider (and a few specials) coming up this weekend:

BROWARD

Burlock Coast

Kick back at the rum haven inside Burlock Coast. The Ritz-Carlton's main restaurant is celebrating National Rum Day a day early on Sunday, August 15, 2021. The rustic seafood eatery which is home to the biggest rum room in South Florida invites guests to enjoy specials all day long. Enjoy $32 Island-Style Coconut Rum Fish Stew, $25 Rum Flights, $25 Bottomless Rum Punch, $10 Rum Cakes, and live reggae music from 5 to 8 p.m.

Unit B Eatery + Spirits

Located at the Shops at Pembroke Gardens, Unit B Eatery + Spirits, is a cocktail driven, fine-dining experience with handcrafted cocktails, and delicious bites. Carefully curated by Executive Chef Yasemis Gomez, this gastronomic nook has a menu that fuses international flavors and techniques, while focusing on unique culinary experiences. Kick off National Rum Day at Unit B with rum-inspired cocktails including the Rum Row ($14), made with Brugal 1888 Anejo, fresh lime, cinnamon, sage, and blackberries; Time For You Babe ($14), coconut rum, guava, fresh lime, and Amaro Lucano; Overcast Shadows ($14), Charcoal Coconut Rum, chard lemon, agave, aquafaba, and raw ginger; a 1920’s Havana ($14), Havana Club Anejo Rum, colada, walnut bitters, and tobacco essence; or transport from Cuba To New York ($14), with Havana Club Blanco Rum, sugar, and fresh lime.

Shooters Waterfront

Anchored along the Intracoastal Waterway in Fort Lauderdale, Shooters Waterfront is the perfect place to celebrate National Rum Day with the signature Guava Martini ($12), a flavorful combination of Real McCoy rum, guava purée and lime. For a sour and sweet combo grab the Lime in the Coconut ($11), handcrafted with Sugar Island spiced coconut rum, coconut and lime.

Quarterdeck

Swing by Quarterdeck, the local neighborhood hangout spot this National Rum Day where guests can enjoy traditional American comfort food and craft beer selections, as well as the extensive sushi menu and specialty cocktails. Commemorate the boozy holiday and sip on a refreshing classic Mojito ($10), mixed with Bacardi Superior Rum, simple syrup, fresh muddled mint, and lime topped with soda water or for a dollar upcharge infused with strawberry, peach or mango. Additional locations include Fort Lauderdale Beach, Davie, Dania Beach, and Sawgrass.

Whiskey Neat

Fort Lauderdale’s most popular whiskey and cocktail lounge, Whiskey Neat, offers over 230 varieties of high quality whiskeys and a selection of craft beers, fine wines from Enomatic wine dispensers, and an extensive list of specialty cocktails. Amongst that list is their refreshing Lola Montez ($12), a hand-crafted cocktail made with Santa Teresa 1796 Rum, Coconut Cartel Rum Giffard Bananas Liqueur, mango puree, lime juice, and Orgeat Syrup served over crushed ice, perfect for celebrating National Rum Day.

Photo courtesy of Uchi

MIAMI

Beach Bar @ Newport Pier

For a sweet escape this National Rum Day, visit Beach Bar @ Newport Pier for stunning views, superior seafood and tasty, beachside cocktails. Guests looking to spend this boozy holiday oceanfront can imbibe on Beach Bar’s Captain Punch ($12.99), made with Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, passion fruit puree, pineapple juice topped with an Amaretto floater; or their classic Mojito ($12.99), made with Bacardi Superior White Rum, muddled mint, lime, soda, and simple syrup.

Rumbar

The Cuban-inspired lounge at The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne is inviting guests to an exclusive Rum experience hosted by Chai Rum on Sunday, August 15, 2021 in celebration of National RumDay. From noon to 2 p.m., rum lovers can enjoy a specialty welcome cocktail followed by a rum tasting, rum flights with three tapas dishes (ham croquettas with fig jam; cheese tequeno’s with cubanelle pepper crema; and yucca fries with salsa rosada) and a cocktail. Tickets are priced at $95 per person (excludes tax & gratuity).

Mamey

Mamey by James Beard Nominee and Food & Wine Award-Winning Best New Chef of 2020, Chef Niven Patel is located inside the THesis Hotel, and is inspired by Patel’s travels throughout Asia, Polynesia and the Caribbean. The restaurant showcases the exotic flavors and spices commonly found in the islands with ingredients sourced directly from Chef’s own two-acre farm, called Rancho Patel. Mamey's tropical vibes feature both indoor and outdoor seating housed in a stunning oasis that offers an idyllic escape where guests can indulge in flavorful cuisine and refreshing cocktails. Swing by Mamey on National Rum Day and imbibe in a rum lover must try, the Mai Tai ($15), mixed with Brugal 1888 Rum, St. James Rhum Agricole, Velvet Falernum, pineapple and Orgeat; and the Guava Mojito ($14), with Don Q Rum, Redland Guava, Demerara, lime, mint, soda, and a splash of the Peat Monster Scotch.

Photo courtesy of OLA Miami

EST.33 Thai Craft Brewery & Kitchen

The bold flavors of Asia meets American barbecue techniques at EST.33 Thai Craft Brewery & Kitchen. Located on the fourth floor of Brickell City Centre, the open-air beer garden is the perfect place for guests to sit back and enjoy refreshing cocktails with some of the restaurant’s signature grilled and smoked menu items. To commemorate National Rum Day, guests can sip on EST.33’s signature hand-crafted rum cocktails including the Lion’s Den ($15) made with coconut washed Flor de Caña Rum, Antica Sweet Vermouth, Amaro Montenegro and Punt e Mes; or the Birdcage ($15) Cruzan White & Dark Rum, Orange Curaçao, Campari, Orgeat, lime, pineapple shrub and grapefruit soda. Stop by from 4PM to 7PM, and enjoy these cocktails two-for-one ($15) during happy hour at the bar.

OLA Miami

OLA Miami, short for “Of Latin America,” brings the essential flavors, art, vibes, and decor of Latin America to The Gates Hotel South Beach. OLA’s forward-thinking, locally-inspired menu pairs perfectly with their handcrafted cocktails. On National Rum Day, guests can enjoy any of OLA’s unique mojito’s like the Watermelon Mojito ($14), complete with Don Q Cristal Rum, fresh muddled watermelon, lime and mint; the Cojito ($14), made with coconut rum, lime, mint and sugar; the classic Cuban Mojito ($14), made with rum, lime, and mint; the OLA Mojito ($14), with Don Q Limon Rum, lime, and mint; or the Premium Mojito ($18), made with Zacapa 23-year Rum, lime, and mint. The Havana Gimlet ($14), mixed with Silver Rum, lime, and Midori is also the perfect cocktail for rum lovers to sip on this boozy holiday.

Miami Vice Canteen at The Lincoln Eatery

Soak in memories of Miami Beach’s past, while immersing yourself in one of Miami Vice’s many rum cocktails, this National Rum Day. Choose from the Java Punch, Miami’s Vice, or a Mojito to fulfill your rum craving. The Java Punch is a flavorful combination of Local Spiked Rum, peach chi tea and homemade pineapple ice. Get ready to go on an iconic journey to the pre-MTV Spring Break version of South Beach.

Café Americano

Located in Miami Beach, Café Americano’s two locations, on Ocean Drive and Collins Avenue, have it all: a massive brunch menu, elaborate cocktail program, and late-night menu meant to satisfy any craving. Both locations are the perfect destination for sipping on cocktails while enjoying refreshing ocean breezes. Celebrate National Rum Day with the restaurants’ Cuban Mule ($15), a hand-crafted rum cocktail with Fever-Tree Ginger Beer, muddled lime and mint. Imbibe in the Mojito ($15), a Bacardi Light cocktail with mint spring, lime juice and simple syrup soda water; or the Piña Colada ($15) with Bacardi Coconut, pina colada mix and pineapple Juice for the ultimate beachside vibes. Stop by from 4 to 6 p.m. and enjoy the Mojito and the Piña Colada for only $6.95 during happy hour.