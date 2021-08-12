The Dunkin' PSL Is Back With An All-New Fall Themed Menu

Hey autumn lovers — it's almost PSL time. Even though temps are still high, and there won't be a single falling leaf across South Florida, pumpkin spice latte season is here to make us feel like it.

And this week, Dunkin' has announced the official return of its limited-time fall menu, now available earlier than ever before.

The best part: the menu features more than just pumpkin-flavored finds with the addition of a new apple flavor.

A perfect side kick to any PSL, Dunkin’ has apple lovers covered too, with the new Apple Cranberry Dunkin’ Refreshers, new Apple Cranberry Dunkin’ Coconut Refreshers, and an Apple Cider Donut, also available beginning August 18.

Passionate pumpkin fans can also find their favorite pumpkin flavored coffees at Dunkin’ for an incredible price. Through September 14, all restaurant guests can enjoy a medium Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew or a medium Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte for a special price of $3*, while supplies last.

Dunkin' is also introducing new 100% Guatemalan coffee in the brand’s limited batch series. This single-origin coffee has less acidity and sharpness than other roasts, making it approachable and easy to drink.

Beginning September 15 through October 12, 10 cents of every cup of 100% Guatemalan coffee sold at Dunkin’ restaurants will benefit One Tree Planted, a company that supports reforestation efforts globally, as well as in Guatemala. In addition, starting August 18 through September 14, DD Perks members can earn 2X points on 100% Guatemalan Coffee when they order ahead on the Dunkin’ app.

The details on Dunkin’s autumn drinks and food items include:

  • NEW Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew: For the ultimate pumpkin experience, Dunkin’s new premium pumpkin pick, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, offers Dunkin’s Cold Brew – coffee steeped in cold water for 12 hours for an incredibly rich, ultra-smooth, full-bodied beverage – made with pumpkin flavor swirl, topped with the new Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam, and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar topping. Dunkin’s new Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam is light orange in color and has sweet notes of pumpkin and hints of warm spices such as cinnamon, clove, and nutmeg. The drink is served with a special sip lid so fall fanatics can enjoy the layers of velvety Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam and delicious bold Cold Brew to the fullest.
  • Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte: Dunkin’ takes latte lovers to tantalizing new levels with a smooth blend of pumpkin flavor swirl and vanilla flavor in a creamy iced latte, topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and cinnamon sugar. The vanilla brings out the sweetness and rounds out the spice notes in the pumpkin, giving more of a custard type flavor that only enhances the pumpkin enjoyment.
  • NEW Apple Cranberry Dunkin’ Refresher and the NEW Apple Cranberry Dunkin’ Coconut Refresher: For delicious non-coffee choices to stay refreshed all fall long, Dunkin’ has two new options for autumn as vibrant as the fall foliage itself. The new Apple Cranberry Dunkin’ Refresher features Honeycrisp apple and cranberry fruit flavors and is made with Green Tea and B Vitamins for a boost of energy to keep you running throughout all of your favorite fall activities. The new Apple Cranberry Dunkin’ Coconut Refresher brings apple and cranberry flavors with notes of fall spices, combined with coconutmilk for a bright beverage that’s subtly sweet.
  • 100% Guatemalan Coffee: The newest hot coffee in the brand’s Limited Batch Series, 100% Guatemalan is smooth and rich with chocolate notes. Sourced exclusively from Guatemala, one of the world’s most highly regarded coffee-growing regions, this single-origin coffee has less acidity and sharpness than other roasts, making it approachable and easy to drink.
  • Pumpkin Flavored Coffees: The perfect pumpkin pour for keeping you fueled for fall, Dunkin’s beloved Dunkin’s pumpkin flavor swirl is available in its hot or iced coffee, Chai Latte, Cold Brew, espresso drinks, frozen coffee, and frozen chocolate. Guests can customize this classic coffee with milk, cream, as well as several nondairy options, including creamy coconutmilk, oatmilk, and almondmilk.
  • Pumpkin Donut, MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats, and Muffin: Fall isn’t complete without the classic treat of Dunkin’s Pumpkin Donut, a glazed pumpkin cake donut that can also be enjoyed as MUNCHKINS® donut hole treats, along with Dunkin’s Pumpkin Muffin, topped with white icing and sweet streusel crumbs.
  • Apple Cider Donut: Dunkin’s Apple Cider Donut features an apple cider cake ring tossed in cinnamon sugar. Available nationwide starting August 18, 202, the Dunkin' menu lineup includes a new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, classic pumpkin-flavored coffees, donuts, muffins, and Munchkins donut hole treats as well as an all-new Apple Cranberry Dunkin’ Refresher, Apple Cranberry Dunkin’ Coconut Refresher, and an Apple Cider Donut.

All of these Dunkin’ menu items will be available for a limited time at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide by August 18. To learn more about Dunkin’, visit DunkinDonuts.com, or subscribe to the Dunkin’ blog at news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.

