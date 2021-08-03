Fort Lauderdale, FL

Temple Street Eatery Celebrates 7 Years With Hawaiian-Themed Party This Month

Best of South Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RFLPF_0bGXQE6700
Cheers to seven years, Temple Street Eatery!Photo courtesy of Temple Street Eatery

It's going to be a sweet and savory anniversary for Fort Lauderdale's Temple Street Eatery this year.

The Broward-based, fast-casual restaurant — known for years as a bastion for those seeking delicious, eclectic, and affordable Latin- and Asian-inspired fare — is turning seven. To give thanks, and give back, Temple Street Eatery is preparing for its upcoming anniversary by hosting a day-long celebration taking place Saturday, August 21, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Owned and operated by chef partner Alex Kuk and Diego Ng (under the Two Happy Buddhas hospitality group moniker), Temple Street Eatery has become a hub for off-the-wall parties, as well as earnest and philanthropic events, since opening its doors in 2014.

"Being a part of the community and giving back has always been important to us," says Kuk. "Even at our most ridiculous, we’ve always tried to tie back into the neighborhood and do our part for good while having some fun in the process."

To that end, the restaurant is continuing its annual give-back tradition with a family-friendly, day-long event. Last year, even amidst the pandemic, the eatery celebrated its anniversary by paying it forward, contributing meals to the teachers at Bennett Elementary and Habordale Elementary School.

This time around, Temple Street Eatery is offering guests a special a la carte menu featuring a variety of Hawaii-inspired dishes, of which a portion of proceeds will benefit No Kid Hungry. In addition to food and drinks, the event will feature a pop-up market of local vendors, Polynesian dancers, and games for all ages. 

The celebration will also feature an extra-sweet treat thanks to an appearance by a local guest chef. During the event, donut lovers will have a chance to nab the artisan donut creations compliments of pop-up donut shop and Batch Cookie Co. chef/owner Max Santiago.

Be there — or be hungry looking at their post-event Instagram feed highlighting all the food and fun you'll have missed.

Temple Street Eatery. 416 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 754-701-0976; templestreeteatery.com.

