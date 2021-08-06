This Boca Raton Hooters Girl Was Crowned The Winner In The 24th Annual Miss Hooters Pageant

Photo courtesy of Hooters

A Boca Raton Hooters girl was crowned the 24th annual Miss Hooters pageant winner on Thursday, July 29, in Orlando.

Gianna Tulio won the official 2021 Miss Hooters title, which includes a $30,000 prize, a win that also requires her to serve as the face of the iconic brand for the next year.

Tulio, 23, resides in Delray Beach, Florida. She has been working at the Boca Raton Hooters location for four years.

The pageant contestants were selected from the Hooters Girls who presently work in the restaurants from across the country. The competition consisted of a swimsuit, evening gown, and interview. The top 20 finalists, who had the opportunity to compete in Orlando were selected from a virtual pageant featuring 80 contestants.

Tulio was crowned by 2019 Miss Hooters International winner Briana Smith, from Sunrise, Florida. Tulio also received the Miss Photogenic award at this year’s pageant.

In her spare time, she loves traveling and getting to explore the different parts of the world and spending time with friends and family. She is involved in numerous charitable outreach events and breast cancer awareness initiatives through South Florida Hooters. This is her second time being selected to represent South Florida Hooters in the pageant.

She will become a brand ambassador and spokesperson, travel to assist in openings, contribute to marketing initiatives, community outreach, and special events throughout the year including the Kelly Jo Dowd fundraising efforts in October for Breast Cancer Awareness.

The first runner up is Sloan Miavitz, from Hooters of Sarasota. Miavitz lives in Sarasota, and has worked for South Florida Hooters for three years.

