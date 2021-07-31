Get Dinner From Multiple Delray Beach Market Vendors Delivered To Your Door In One Simple Step

Love the Delray Beach Market, but not the crowds or communal eating? Well, now you can order delivery. Photo courtesy of The Gab Group

Love takeout, but hate having to choose just one type of cuisine? What would deliveries look like if you could order all your favorite dishes from all your favorite restaurants in one go?

If you're in Palm Beach County, you're about to find out. Now, thanks to an innovatice ordering platform utilized by the Delray Beach Market, you don't have to choose between burgers, sushi, pizza, or even that vegan bowl. Instetad, you can have it all — making just a single transaction — and have it delivered to do your door via Delivery Dudes.

How? It's all thanks to a groundbreaking new technology now being used by Florida's largest food hall, the Delray Beach Market. Developed over the course of 18 months, the ordering platform integrates seamlessly with each vendor's point of sale system, allowing customers to order from multiple food stalls and pooling their selections into a single order that makes it easy to deliver or pick-up.

Among one of America’s newest model food halls and urban hubs, the markett officially launched its delivery service in July — and the possibilities are now officially endless.

Delray Beach Market fans can peruse the menus of multiple eateries such as Alpine 210, Surry Co. Smoke House, Tekka Bar, Salvo’s Pizzeria, Dad’s Burgers, Ferdo’s Grill, Tip to Tail, Roots, Incredibowl and over 25+ unique eateries housed within the market, ordering one or multiple dishes from each one simultaneously, formally making having lunch or dinner delivered 100% better than ever.

And with Governor DeSantis recently signing a bill approving the sale of alcohol-to-go drinks permanently, Delray Beach Market’s unique delivery and take-out model will also make alcohol available to-go.

"Easy ordering from all of our coveted eateries was the goal for Delray Beach Market," explains Craig O’Keefe, managing partner for Clique Hospitality. "Our goal was one order, one check, with multiple possibilities for culinary experience. In the same manner that visitors can tour the Market to enjoy lunch and dinner and happy hour from multiple eateries at Florida’s largest food hall, we wanted the delivery and takeout experience to be just as exciting and easy to order."

Diners can visit delraybeachmarket.com to check out a full list of vendors and their offerings or head straight to deliverydudes.com to place an order.

Developed by Menin and managed by Clique Hospitality, Delray Beach Market is more than a food hall – it’s a lifestyle experience, a place to connect, a space for visitors to savor and celebrate the funky vibrance of Delray. Standing at 150,000 square-feet, Delray Beach Market is located at 33 SE Third Avenue in the heart of downtown Delray Beach, half-a-block south of the lauded Atlantic Avenue. The Market is open seven days a week, Sunday through Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.