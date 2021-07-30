Drink A Cuba Libre For A "Cuba Libre" Nation At Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar In Fort Lauderdale

Photo courtesy of Cuba Libre Restaurant & Bar

This week, South Florida can "cheers" its support of Cuba with — of course — a Cuba Libre.

Where? At Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar — with locations in both Fort Lauderdale and Orlando — which recently announced the launch of its participation in the "Cuba Libre for a Cuba Libre" campaign.

The Cuba Libre cocktail is so intertwined with a desire for independence that it has been a rallying cry in speeches, as well as raised in glasses at local watering holes for more than a century. For Cuba Libre’s fundraising effort, the popular drink will be made traditionally, with Cuba Libre’s proprietary brand rum, which is blended by Florida Caribbean Distillers exclusively for the restaurant’s award-winning cocktails, Coca-Cola, and a wedge of lime.

The companywide promotion follows the Miami-born movement of establishments raising a glass in support of the #SOSCuba movement. At Cuba Libre Restaurant, the promotion will be offered at all locations, including Philadelphia and Atlantic City, as a month-long bargain in tandem with National Rum Month, which begins on Sunday, August 1 and lasts through August 31. The offer is meant to spread awareness of the ongoing plight of the Cuban people, with proceeds from the sale of its Cuba Libre cocktail benefiting Cuba Decide.

"The Cuba Libre family is proud to stand with the people of Cuba and their ongoing fight for freedom," said Cuba Libre’s Chef-Partner Guillermo Pernot. "Our restaurant’s name, which translates to ‘a free Cuba,’ signifies our hope for the future of the treasured island nation. We want to help amplify their message by supporting a cause that is working to bring democracy back to the nation."

In an effort to support Cuba Decide, a citizen driven non-profit organization tirelessly advocating for change in Cuba’s political system, Cuba Libre will be donating half its sales from the restaurant’s signature Cuba Libre cocktail throughout the month of August to the organization (up to a cap of $5,000).

The Philadelphia-based restaurant group, now with five locations, launched to much critical acclaim in Philadelphia in 2000, followed by Atlantic City in 2004, Orlando in 2008, Washington, D.C. in 2010 and Fort Lauderdale in April 2021, providing guests with a passport to Cuba’s intriguing flavors and cuisine. The concept is poised for expansion into new markets with a sixth location planned for San Juan, Puerto Rico in 2022.

The restaurant’s name, which translates to “a free Cuba,” signifies hope for the future of the treasured island nation. The company’s mission is to provide an “escape” to Havana through exciting food, beverage and entertainment experiences that celebrate the Cuban people and culture. Two-time James Beard Award-winning Chef-Partner Guillermo Pernot’s menus feature tantalizing tastes that reflect Cuba’s culinary traditions, as well as the emerging modern cuisine that he is experiencing during his continuing travels to Cuba.

Cuba Libre’s impressive collection of rum is highly celebrated, with more than 90 premium, aged and spiced rums stocked. In addition to celebrating National Rum Month, Cuba Libre will mark National Rum Day on Monday, August 16, with its annual tradition of half-price rums and rum drinks during Happy Hour (sí, every single rum!), from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the bar. Any cocktail mixed with rum or any sipping rum, or rum flight, will be half-off during happy hour.

In addition, during National Rum Month, guests can also enjoy the restaurant’s ongoing weekly Mojito Monday promotion which features full-sized pitchers of the restaurant’s signature classic mojitos and sangrias for $25, and flavored mojito pitchers for $30.

Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar. 800 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; cubalibrerestaurant.com/en/fortlauderdale.