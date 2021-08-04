Miami, FL

Minibar Alcohol Delivery Service Lets Miami Residents "Book A Bartender" For Private Events

Best of South Florida

Photo courtesy of MiniBar

As the world opens up and life begins moving towards our new normal, people across the country are looking to make up for all that lost party time. Of course, there are still plenty of people who still enjoy their time at home, and that's where Minibar Delivery steps in.

If you're ready to host your own post-pandemic party at home — be it an intimate dinner party or large celebratory gathering — Minibar Delivery has got you covered. As one of the country's top on-demand alcohol delivery services — which also happens to be women-founded by CEO/founder Lindsey Andrews — Minibar Delivery's convenient online ordering platform brings beer, wine, alcohol, and mixers directly to your doorstep.

Founded in New York in 2014, Minibar Delivery has quickly grown to serve more than 150 cities across the U.S with on-demand delivery, and more than 41 states with shipping. The service offers users a better way to shop, says Andrews, connecting customers with local liquor stores to offer the best selection of products and a more personalized experience.

When it comes to all things spirits and alcohol, Minibar's customer experience team can offer advice on everything from how much booze you should have stocked based on guest count, to help with the best mixers, and are able to answer any other lingering questions you might have too.

And — starting this month — Miami residents can even book their own private bartender via both the Minibar website or Minibar app. With 24-hour notice, users can find, hire, and book an experienced bartender to serve drinks for private events, which is priced by the hour and ranges from $150 to $250 per bartender.

"We launched our 'Book a Bartender' feature after receiving feedback from our customers," says Andrews. "We thought, 'If we're offering all of the drinks for a successful party, why not offer the services of someone to make them?' You can book a bartender by the hour, and we usually suggest one bartender for about every 50 guests. Our customer experience team is available to answer questions and advice on planning your next event — which means everything from how much of each product to order, to what type of cocktails make sense for any particular event. Adding the ability to book a bartender as you're purchasing your party essentials was the next step."

Here’s how Book a Bartender works: 1) Choose How Long: Depending on your needs, users can select a 3-, 4-, or 5-hour shift bartender — then simply place your request order. 2) Confirm The Details: After you place your order, the minibar delivery team will reach out to gather details and notate any special requests. 3) Enjoy: The hard work is over. Simply sit back, relax, and enjoy your private bartender experience.

The Book a Bartender exprience is currently available in cities including New York City, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, Austin, Jersey City, Hoboken, Seattle, and Philadelphia. Alcohol and mixers are not included. Requests should be submitted at least 24 hours in advance. If you cancel a bartender within 24 hours of the event, you will be refunded, less an $80 cancellation fee. For more information, visit minibardelivery.com.

*Minibar Delivery shoppers must be age 21 or older. Contactless delivery is not available for age-restricted items such as alcohol and tobacco. Age verification with valid photo ID is required at delivery.

Best of South Florida

