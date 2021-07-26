West Palm Beach, FL

This Latte Art Competition Sponsored By Oceana Coffee Is Coming Soon To West Palm Beach

Photo courtesy of Oceana Coffee

There will be a latte love going around in West Palm Beach when Boomerang Beverage Services partners with Café Creations and Tequesta-based Oceana Coffee hosts the first live Latte Art Competition since 2019.

According to Oceana Coffee co-founder Amy Angelo, South Florida baristas have been patiently awaiting the competition where they can face off against other Florida-based baristas in the specialty coffee community.

And — with a $1,000 prize pool — the event is sure to draw quite a coffee-loving crowd, as well. Cash prizes will be award to the top five baristas after competing in a bracket-style competition using Planet Oat-oat milk as the plant based milk of choice provided by event sponsors Cafe Creations and Boomerang Beverage Services.

Registration for the competition open to Florida-based baristas has closed, but several walk-up spaces are available the day of the competition. For now, over 20 local competitors are gearing up to get their lattte art game face ready for the big day taking place on Thursday, July 29, at the Canopy Hotel located at 380 Trinity Place, West Palm Beach.

South Florida participants include: Reid Edgett (Oceana Coffee); Alex Vanegas (Subculture Coffee); Mitch Gibson (Subculture Coffee); Nandini Jayaprasad (Chik Monk/Haven Palm Beach ); Sarai Del Modal (Subculture Culture); Sarah Shelson (Subculture Coffee); Ben Virelles (Subculture Coffee); Lindsey Creech (Subculture Coffee); Nico Manuel (Deke’s in Delray Beach); Emmanuel Gonzalez (El Tride Coffee Experiences); Javier Alvarez (Espresso State of Mind); Saul Rapalo (Panther Coffee); Kaycie Lisciak (Nomad Coffee Co.); and Didier Higuita Usuga (Macondo Coffee).

Judges for the competition include local celebrity chef Lindsay Autry, co-founder and partner at The Regional Kitchen & Public House in West Palm Beach. Local celebrity bartender John Moore, formerly of Steel Tie Spirits, will return from his new post in St. Augustine for one night to help judge the competition. Matt Stemme from Torani in North Carolina will also be onsie for the event.

The 4th judge, hailing from Brooklyn, New York, goes by the name of Proph — also a recent winner of the San Antonio Coffee Fest Latte Art World Championship Open. And emcee/tiebreaker Robert Bodwell, a local coffee aficionado and founder of the Get There Foundation, will be on hand to keep things feeling festive.

The competition will begins at 6:30 p.m. in the lobby cafe, where baristas will comptete using a double head Nuova Simonelli espresso machine, Nuova Simonelli Mythos grinders, a Puq press precision tamper, and ceramic 6-ounce cups. Competitors are able to bring their own milk steaming pitchers. Oceana Coffee will be the exclusive coffee used for the event providing the espresso in the lattes as well as a welcome cold-brew coffee cocktail available at the rooftop bar preceding the event.

Spectators are welcome and the first 50 spectators to arrive will receive a free drink ticket.

Boomerang Beverage Services is the first beverage distribution company of its kind, founded in Palm Beach County. Boomerang Beverage Services supports local coffee shops, cafes, and all businesses that are building or growing a profitable business around specialty coffee. The company works with local specialty coffee roasters like Oceana Coffee, and other small-batch roasters, to distribute their coffee and beverage products. They are also the only Florida-based distributor for Torani Puremade Syrups, Alchemy Superfood Elixirs, and Cafe’Creations barista line of plant based milks including Planet Oat oat milk, Almond Breeze almond milk, and Rolling Hills soy milk.

Oceana Coffee is considered Palm Beach County’s first specialty-grade coffee roaster. Founded in 2009, Oceana Coffee Roasters produces high-quality coffee beans made in small-batches. Oceana sources, roasts, supplies, and brews only the top 5% of coffees from around the world. Their methods enhance and highlight the array of flavor possibilities in each coffee. As part of their mission to offer the best cup of coffee possible, the company also strives to educate its customers about the coffee's geographical location of origin, as well as how to properly prepare, store, and taste each product. Oceana Coffee is open daily at two locations in Palm Beach County, open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m., and Sunday from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Oceana Coffee Cafe. 221 Old Dixie Hwy #1, Tequesta, FL 33469; (561) 401-2453; and Oceana Coffee Roasting House. 150 US-1 #1, Tequesta, FL 33469; 561-401-2453; oceanacoffee.com.

