Bottled Blonde Is The Arizona-Based Partying Pizzeria Headed For Miami

Bottled Blonde's Dallas location is one part nightclub, one part pizzeria and beer bar. Photo courtesy of Bottled Blonde

The Arizona-born Bottled Blonde Pizzeria + Beer Garden + Nightclub is headed for South Florida.

The pizzeria and beer garden-themed establishment that also doubles as a late-night venue first opened in Scottsdale, Arizona. Later this year, Evening Entertainment Group will bring open its first East Coast location in Miami's Wynwood Arts District.

According to RCC Associates — the Florida-based general contractor specializing in restaurant and hospitality construction including The Cheesecake Factory, Time Out Market, Zuma, and the Delray Beach Market — has announced it will be handling the construction of the group's first foray into Florida with Bottled Blonde.

Construction of the 8,896-square-foot space is currently underway, located at 239 NW 28th Street, and is slated to open in October 2021. When it does, it will stand as the brand’s fifth location, and the first to operate on the East Coast.

Pizza is the main menu highlight at Bottled Blonde. Photo courtesy of Bottled Blonde

In addition to its Scottsdale restaurant, Evening Entertainment Group currently operates two additional Bottled Blonde locations in Dallas and Houston, with a fourth Fort Worth outpost on the way. The brand's Chicago location closed in July 2020 after several years of legal drama that included a slew of law suits and the revocation of the bar’s business license following complaints regarding the establishment's operation as a nightclub.

With news of its upcoming move into Miami, Bottled Blonde made sure to promote its newest location a late-night destination, stating that, "after dark, Bottled Blonde will transform into a nightclub with state-of-the-art lighting and sound," according to a press release.

The experience is meant to be enjoyed numerous ways, from the establishment's self-proclaimed "upbeat happy hour" where you can hit the dance floor to their VIP bottle and table service. Bottled Blonde also offers a number of customizable amenities to create unique experiences for private or corporate events, as well as birthday- or bachelor/bachlorette-themed parties.

Bottled Blonde is best known for its extensive menu of Italian-inspired dishes that range from antipasto like artisanal salami and cheeses to pizzas, hand-made pastas, salads, and sandwiches. The concept is also beloved for its large drink menu that includes over 15 cocktails ranging from frozen libations to the brand's 112-ounce Super Tube Beer Tower or Mimosa Tower (three bottles of champagne served at once with a choice of juice). The bar also offers over 20 draft lines and a large selection of local craft beers, hard seltzers, and cider.