Otranto Road library reopens with extra resources

By BEN LEDBETTER

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- The Charleston County Public Library is in the process of renovating five locations and the first one opened on Monday, Aug. 2.

Renovations began at The Otranto Road location in North Charleston when it closed in August 2020. The renovations are part of a $108.5 million referendum that voters approved in 2014 to renovate all existing branches and build five additional locations.

“As the first of our renovated branches to reopen to the public, we’re excited to show patrons the incredible transformation that has taken place at Otranto,” said Charleston County Public Library Executive Director Angela Craig in a statement. “The updates at the branch offer the surrounding community a modern library equipped with resources, services, and technology that extend well beyond books.”

According to the library system, improvements include:

new interior finishes,

new shelving,

new furniture,

technology upgrades,

new areas for children and teenagers.

The John's Island, Hurd/St. Andrew's, Dorchester Road and Mount Pleasant branches are currently closed for renovations.

The Otranto Road location will also feature the Free and Fresh program, which features a refrigerator that is stocked with fruits and vegetables. The food is available to the public during library hours and does not require advance registration. Recipes and nutritional information is also available.

The program launched in March 2021 at the St. Paul's Hollywood Library and has been another way the library has been able to increase access to fresh produce.

“Through our fridge at the St. Paul’s Hollywood Library, we have been able to distribute thousands of pounds of free produce to the community, which we hope will contribute to improved health outcomes in that region of the county,” said Charleston County Public Library Community Engagement Associate Director Devon Andrews in a statement. “We know that food insecurity and health disparities are also prevalent in the downtown and North Charleston communities and we are so grateful to Healthy Tri-County for providing the means to expand this program to those areas.”

One of the funders of the Free and Fresh program, Healthy Tri-County is an initiative focused on improving the health of residents in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties.

"Healthy Tri-County is committed to finding innovative ways to strengthen health outcomes for all people during these difficult times," said Trident United Way Health Director Renee Linyard-Gary in a statement. "This partnership means so much to so many and it's a prime example of how groups across the Tri-County are coming together to be there for people in need by providing healthy alternatives which we hope can lead to a lifetime of healthy food choices."

The library's last building plan was in 1986 which means the busiest branches opened before the Internet, according to a statement from the library system about the 2014 referendum. Charleston County's population grew by 80,000 in the last 28 years and is expected to continue its increase. According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the county's population is 401,165.

