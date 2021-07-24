Woman hides children from father after custody battle

(Photo By Kastasha Harris/Pexels)





Co-parenting doesn’t always start out easy but it is important to make the best out of it regardless of how the relationship ended. The important factor will always be the children because they need to be around a healthy environment.

Children are always the first to experience the negative energy when it comes to parents separating. The decisions that two parents make will create the outcome of how a child perceives relationships as they get older.

The last thing that a child needs to see is a custody battle or having to choose between parents. Just recently a Roseville woman Ruth Ann Amos has been reported as hiding her children from their father after the father was granted custody of their children.

Currently police are looking for the mother and children, they are unaware if the children are safe. There are always reasons why the court grants a parent custody, the reasons were not released but, it is unfair for the children to be taken away from their father.

We always see cases where the father does not want to be a part of the children’s life but in this case he wants to do his part.

On the other hand, I wanted to provide some tips on co-parenting and hopefully they become beneficial.

Co-parenting tips:

Build a strong communication between you and the other parent

Never use your children as messengers

Learn to collaborate, not litigate

Never speak negatively about the other parent around your children

Schedule parenting dates

Remember that fair does not always mean equal

Remember the kids come first

Hopefully, everything will be situated and the kids are safely found.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.