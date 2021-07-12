Detroit Lions Season Will Not Require Vaccinations or Masks

(Photo By Kastasha Harris/Pexels)

We are fully aware that since the pandemic has occurred, sports events were put to a halt to protect our fans and our sports teams. Now that the pandemic has died down people are excited to get back to normal and go to sports events like they used to.

The city of Detroit is preparing the Detroit Lions for their big return. The Detroit Lions will return to full capacity and healthy for their first game September 12th. The team wants everything to go back to normal regardless of mask or vaccinations.

Sports events going back to normal is easy to say but difficult to expect because some people may not feel comfortable being surrounded by a large group of people. Sports teams are expecting the stadiums to be packed.

Although they are not requiring anyone to wear masks they are expecting people who are unvaccinated to continue to protect themselves. People who want to attend sports events are expected to purchase their tickets online. The tickets will go on sale on July 28th.

It is nice to see people gathering and wanting things to go back to normal. The first game for the Detroit Lions will be against the San Francisco 49ers. The Detroit Lions have a positive outlook on how the attendance of the crowd will be.

Playing games without the fans to cheer you on in person can lower the morale of a team but, all of the sports teams made the best out of it.

Will you be attending any sports events this year?

