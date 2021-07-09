Small business events will be hosted in Oakland County

(Photo By Kastasha Harris/Pexels)

Since the pandemic is over small businesses are trying to find new ways to get their customers back in their establishment. Oakland County has come up with a solution that may benefit a lot of small businesses.

They have decided to start holding events for small businesses for the week of July 12th. This is an amazing opportunity for businesses to get their name out there and have their ideal clients noticing them.

It will be a total of seven small events which will be called “Local Business Connect”. If you have not noticed, small businesses are people's life line especially when they work hard to please the customer and take pride in the product or service they provide.

It takes a lot for a small business to keep everything going because they're not a big corporation, these small businesses are making ends meet and trying to find different ways to elevate their company.

If you were wondering what are some ways you can support a small business, I have got you covered. Check it out below:

Don’t be afraid to tell your friends and family about a small business experience.

Give your favorite small business moral support.

Do not ask for free stuff.

Buy from them when you can.

Like, share, and comment on their social media.

Write a review

Sign-up for their newsletters

Buy gift cards for later

Share their website

It does not take much to support a small business, but it is important that your support is genuine and coming from a good place. Every small business had a vision and they acted on it, so the next time you see a small business give them a compliment.

