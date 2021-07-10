Woman demolishes 50 hot dogs in Michigan

(Photo By Kastasha Harris/Pexels)

Food challenges are always fun to watch, but the people competing in the challenges have to prepare their bodies and minds for the competition. Without being physically and mentally prepared you could lose before you begin.

Just a few days ago a Michigan resident ate fifty hot dogs in twenty-two minutes. This woman goes by the name of Molly Schuyler, she was able to eat all of these hot dogs at a local restaurant called The Corner Bar.

She did not waste any time demolishing her hot dogs . After nineteen minutes she had eaten forty-four hotdogs. The determination and willingness to hold all of those hot dogs down is amazing.

A lot of food competitors go through a routine of preparing for their next challenge. There are a few tips that will help someone accomplish each food challenge which I have listed below:

Develop a great cardio routine.

Develop a great stretching routine.

Get used to resistance training.

Once you start developing a good workout routine, you will get used to draining your body of nutrients and calories that you will start to gain an appetite. It is also important to be polite to the people who are serving you food because they can overcook your food and make it difficult for you to complete the challenge.

Another pro tip would be to develop your own pre-challenge ritual whether that is wearing the same t-shirt, peeing before you start the challenge, or completing meditation. It is important to develop a ritual that keeps you consistent.

Food challenges are not easy but it is important to understand the mindset and what you are getting yourself into.

