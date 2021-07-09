Man receives sentencing over bike lock attack

(Photo By Kastasha Harris/Pexels)

As I stated previously, protecting our children will always be difficult because we are not going to be around them all day, especially when they become teenagers. Our children will want to hang out with their friends and do things without us which is completely fine.

As our children grow older the only thing that we can do is teach them how to handle certain situations. There will come a time where they will get bullied and they will either have to defend themselves or just walk away from the situation.

This was not the case for a young teenager who was with his friends at the time, everyone was greeted by an older male by the name of Lee Mouat Who decided that bullying was what he wanted to do and making children feel uncomfortable.



During the altercation, Lee decided that he wanted to hit one of the teenagers which resulted in knocking the child's teeth out and a fractured jaw. The teenager received money from a Go Fund Me account to get everything fixed.

Just recently Lee Mouat was sentenced to sixty months in prison and three years of supervised release. Does the sentence measure up to his crime? When it comes to bullying there is no excuse because you never know how your words can damage a child.

It is great that the child was able to get his jaw and teeth fixed but, it is terrible that he had to experience such abuse at a young age.

How would you handle a situation like this if it was your child?

