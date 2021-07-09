Massive cleanup in progress in Farmington Hills

(Photo By Kastasha Harris/Pexels)

This year's rain has increased tremendously, our flowers, plants, vegetables, fruit and lawns are having a blast but in some cities it has caused tons of flooding and fallen trees.

Homeowners are in disbelief of the damage that is being created just from a few storms throughout the week. There's nothing that we can really do to stop the storm from destroying our property. We just have to wait and allow the storm to pass.

Once the storm passes then we are able to pick up the pieces and rebuild again. Last week it was the freeways that were flooding. This week it is Farmington Hills that has been hit hard, a lot of families are upset because they have spent years creating a home that they can love and grow old in.

Some of the damage would consist of trees falling down and power outages. There were some Michigan residents that experienced tree branches actually going through their home. when things like this happen it can't be fixed by insurance but, in reality, it is still someone's place where they lay their head and where they find peace.

There are clean-up crews that are spending twelve-hour shifts to clean up the damage that has been done in Farmington Hills. People that have homes that have been destroyed are being told to stay away from the home until all of the debris has been cleaned up.

On a positive note, there has been a relief center that has opened up for families that are in need after the storm.

How are you handling the Michigan rain?

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.