Road closures & openings to be on the lookout for

(Photo By Kastasha Harris/Pexels)

Every year in Michigan it doesn't matter what city that you are in, we are preparing ourselves for potholes that generate from winter. It does not matter what size the pothole is, it can damage your car.

Potholes are created after snow or rain, when the temperature changes the ground tends to expand and pushes the pavement up. Once the temperature rises the ground goes back to normal creating what we know as a pothole.

In addition, it can take months for the city to fix the potholes that have appeared. So it is important to be aware of when construction will start and end. This is also beneficial since a lot of us will be going back to the office, nothing is worse than traffic or road closure.

On the other hand, Rochester Hills Dequindre Road is now open after the city repaired a sinkhole that could have caused a lot of damage. Over the weekend they will be closing the I-75 freeway due to bridge demolition.

Ramp closures will start at 9 PM and freeway closures will start at 10 PM. In addition to the ramps and freeway closures, all ramps to southbound I-75 will be closed from Square Lake to 9 Mile Road.

If you do come across a pothole here are a few tips to follow while driving:

Remember to leave plenty of room between you and the other vehicles

Slow down before driving over the pothole

Always check your tires!

Remember safety is key when you are driving on the roads and paying attention to the cars around you.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.