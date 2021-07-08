Brighton wooden spoon will be closing on July 10th

(Photo By Kastasha Harris/Pexels)

Just because the pandemic is over doesn't mean that restaurants are not suffering. There are a lot of things that go into keeping a restaurant up to date and also keeping your customers happy. Sometimes keeping a restaurant updated is not the reason, sometimes owners are just ready to retire.

Just recently another restaurant had previously closed because they didn't have enough staff or couldn't find people that wanted to work. It's sad because to keep businesses running it's important to have staff to help.

The news of the Brighton wooden spoon closing was announced a few days ago. This restaurant has been around since 2011 and it has been a staple restaurant for the city of Brighton. This restaurant did pretty well during the pandemic and traffic has increased 4 the Brighton wooden spoon.

Since the announcement staff has been unable to keep up with the increased orders. As a solution, the restaurant has decided to change their hours. On Thursday and Friday they will be closing during the afternoon and carry-out orders will be ending.

The real reason for the closure has not been announced but, I assume that it is a good reason and more positive things will be coming towards the business owner. As for the people that loved the restaurant it is sad because this restaurant has so many memories for a ton of families.

Hopefully oh, they will change their mind and see how much of an impact they made to the city of Brighton.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.