Vinsetta Garage owners open Latin restaurant Gran Castor in Troy

If you have driven around Troy, you may have noticed the fun-looking restaurant, Gran Castor.

The team behind Vinsetta Garage, Union Woodshop and Honcho, is also the same team that created Gran Castor, the newest restaurant of the group. The Union Joints team has a past of creating new restaurants by starting with repurposing interesting old spaces, including a fire station, a gas station and a Baptist church. This location wasn't always, Gran Castor, in previous years, the restaurant was The Hooters and before that, home to Wagon Wheel Saloon. So while this one may not be a huge repurpose and story like the rest, it is still unique of its kind.

At Gran Castor ("Big Beaver" in Spanish, for the cross street), you'll find Latin-inspired dishes, with Asian accent. This food is amazing, packed with flavor and the best part it all comes at a great price point. When you first walk in, the atmosphere is so fun and unique you might have even guessed where you were and the cost pretty quickly. No worries though as salads range at about $6 to $7, desserts $4 to $6, and large double-corn tortilla tacos $4.

Each dish is uniquely put together to create the most amazing and mouthwatering flavor. The bánh mì taco, for example, is pulled pork with Korean barbecue sauce, red cabbage, pickled jalapeño, carrot, and sesame-cilantro aioli. A grilled avocado salad has eight ingredients. With so many ingredients in each dish, it makes it difficult to figure out just what makes each plate so good. Mexican ingredients are used in many dishes as well including queso fresco, tomatillos, black beans, and even masa croutons, red cabbage, avocado. Sweet potatoes also make their appearance often for instance in the Spiced Sweet Potato Taco which includes fried sweet potatoes, black bean quinoa salad, grilled corn, chipotle crema & spicy fried onions. The well-loved Union Joints three-cheese mac and cheese that is available at every restaurant created by this group is also thrown into the mix.

The drinks menu is big on tequila, a few mezcals, and margaritas, with Curaçao and matcha versions.

Gran Castor seats 250 people between their restaurant and patio. This restaurant even holds a cafe that serves coffee roasted at Honcho, offering espresso drinks, tea, and pastries during the day. This is a restaurant for everyone, and a true head turner.

Gran Castor is located at 2950 Rochester Road, in Troy.

2950 Rochester Rd., Troy, MI; 248-278-7777

Visit grancastor.com for more info.

Photo By: Becca Ballard

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.