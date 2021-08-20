5 Amazing Gluten Free Restaurants in Detroit You Must Try

Detroit is home to many top-notch restaurants, from burger joints to five-start dining, yet not all cater to those looking for gluten-free options. Although, lucky for us, the gluten free scene is growing! Try one of these local eateries next time you are out and about, looking for gluten-free options. Each of these options not only serve great food, but each also contains protocols to reduce cross contamination to make sure dining is safe for everyone.

Buddy’s Pizza

A favorite around Detroit, whether looking for a gluten free option or not, is Buddy's Pizza. Here, you can even choose from one of their famous original Detroit style pizzas, but made gluten free. The gluten free crust is thick and crispy, and may just be your go-to pizza after the first bite. Buddy's Pizza does also take extra precautions to reduce cross contamination, such as cook the gluten free pizzas wrapped in foil on the top shelf of the oven.

Hudson Cafe

The Hudson Cafe is known in Detroit for gluten free menu options. Make sure to order the very berry French toast that is gluten free, which is a favorite around here. The Hudson Cafe is located in Downtown Detroit and always packed on the weekends, but once you try it, you'll see why; the delicious food which so many unique options that can't be just found anywhere. This restaurant also takes gluten free preparation very seriously as there is a separate kitchen space and cooking tools for those orders.

Folk Detroit

Heading to Corktown? Stop by Folk Detroit to experience the best gluten free brunch of your existence. The high quality food here is made up of locally-sourced and high-quality ingredients. Gluten free options here are marked on the menu and do make up a good variety of options. A crowd favorite is the almond-flour waffles served with pistachio butter. Note that the menu here at Folk Detroit does change seasonally, so the options are ever-coming!

Renee’s Gourmet Pizzeria

If you are talking gluten free options in Metro Detroit, you definitely know about Renee's Gourmet Pizzeria, and if you don't, you do now. This pizzeria is one of the few 100 percent gluten free restaurants in the Detroit area. Renee’s Gourmet Pizzeria has a very long menu that is entirely gluten free so it is made safe for everyone that needs this options. Plus, the food is amazing so your gluten-eating friends won’t know the difference.

Brome Modern Eatery

Brome Modern Eatery located both in Dearborn and Downtown Detroit offers a mouth-watering gluten free burger. This restaurant is more than just your average joint, Brome Modern Eatery uses all organic meat, 100 percent non-GMO ingredients and follows sustainable practices. Along with these amazing points already, their gluten free options are extensive with even a dedicated fryer for making french fries.

Photo By: Pexels

