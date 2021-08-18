Ferndale, MI

Woodward Dream Cruise Is In Session

Becca Ballard

Woodward Dream Cruise, the biggest classic car event in the country, has arrived!

More than one million people and over 40,000 muscle cars, street rods and custom vehicles will be in Metro Detroit on this Saturday for the 26th annual Woodward Dream Cruise.

This year’s event will be presented by Ford with the original 1966 Ford Bronco being showcased as the featured heritage vehicle.

The Woodward Dream Cruise is a huge event for all classic car lovers in the United States. This attraction takes place on the third Saturday of August, in Detroit every year. The massive cruise goes along the famous Woodward Avenue, built during the industrial boom at the start of the 20th century. The cars go from Pontiac suburbs, past Ferndale, and through many cities in between including Royal Oak, Berkley and Birmingham. From morning until night, you'll see and hear the collection of cars all around the area.

The Woodward Dream Cruise draws over one million visitors and more than 50,000 vehicles: high-performance muscle cars, street rods, collector items, custom made and special interest cars.

The Woodward Dream Cruise actually started as a small fundraiser to raise money for a soccer field in Ferndale, Michigan. This event was actually first held in August 1995 by Nelson House and a group of volunteers feeling nostalgic after the 50s and 60s, when Woodward Avenue was full of youth, music and Motor City steel. The event attracted 250,000 people in its first year and has become an instant success.

Today, the Woodward Dream Cruise is the world’s largest one-day automotive event. Visitors come as far away as New Zealand, Australia, Japan and the former Soviet Union to participate in the summer's largest car party. North American cruisers from California, Georgia, Canada and all points in between drive or trailer their classic cars to Metro Detroit to participate in what has become, for many, an annual event for quite some time.

The cruise also showcases old-time drive-ins and restaurants along Woodward Avenue that keep American spirit alive. Roller-skating waitresses might even be the one bringing you the hamburger and milkshake you ordered. In the 50s the avenue also attracted street racers. The local car culture started to decline after manufacturers switched to less powerful and more energy-efficient cars in the 1970s.

The cruise officially begins and 10 a.m. and ends at 9 p.m., but many people start arriving and begin cruising days before the event begins.

