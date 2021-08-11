The Canadian-U.S. Border reopened Aug. 9: Here Are The Details

Becca Ballard

It has now been more than a year-and-a-half since the longest international border in the world, United States and Canada border, has been closed. Recently, it is set to reopen for U.S. citizens who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

It took time and intense country scrutiny to reopen the border between these two countries, and just in time before the delta variant took a stronghold in the U.S.

Just before the border was about to reopen, a strike emerged from the Canadian border employees. About 9,000 employees with the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the Customs and Immigration Union implemented "work-to-rule" activities. This happened at Canadian airports, land borders, commercial shipping ports, and post offices which created huge delays at access points around the country, including across the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor. 

But late Friday, after a final round of negotiations that lasted more than 36 hours, the Public Service Alliance of Canada and Customs and Immigration Union reached a tentative agreement with the Canada Border Services Agency.

If you are planning to head back to the Great White North now that borders have re-opened, there are a few things to know.

Who can visit Canada?

As of Aug. 9, Canada is reopen for all non-essential travel but you have to be considered fully vaccinated before crossing the international border. That means you have to have received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine or both doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines two weeks before you travel.

However, children under 12 who are accompanied by a fully vaccinated parent or guardian can travel to the country but must be tested on the first and eighth day of the trip.

Before you leave for Canada

First things first, you will be required to pass a COVID-19 test before heading to Canada. Those that wish to cross the border will need to show a negative molecular COVID-19 test taken within three days of crossing the border.

Even if you're vaccinated against COVID-19, you'll still need to prove you're not carrying the virus with you when you travel.

You must also be asymptomatic. If you have symptoms of Covid, even if you're vaccinated and have a negative test, you will not be allowed into the country.

What to bring to Canada

  • ArriveCAN app (available in the app store or Google Play) with proof of vaccination and negative COVID test submitted
  • Screenshot of your information from the app (in case the app or email fails to load)
  • Vaccination cards - physical or digital copies
  • Negative test results
  • Card payment - The Detroit-Windsor tunnel announced they no longer accept cash

When you arrive in Canada

Fully vaccinated travelers are not required to take a COVID test unless randomly selected to do so. These random selections are required and must be done on day one of arrival. Failure to take the test could result in fines.

Even if you are fully vaccinated, you have to provide a quarantine plan in the ArriveCAN app and be prepared to quarantine. If while in the county, you test positive for COVID-19 or are exposed to someone who has tested positive, you will have to follow public health requirements, including quarantine or isolation.

Be prepared for backups

There are two ways in Detroit to get into Canada, either by the Ambassador Bridge or the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel. The U.S. has not opened their border yet for non-essential travel. Don't worry, you'll be allowed to get home but it may be slow going getting back.

The U.S. continued the ban through August 21, which has been in place since March 24, 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22RJIA_0bONBkSm00
Photo By: Pexels

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_c608e5faa6159b6732eba2d1049c14ce.blob

Welcome to a glimpse into the latest local stories, travel, restaurants and more! Most topics you'll find around here are local to Michigan, but I might just surprise you! Grab a coffee and stay for awhile. I hope to leave you restless with the urge to explore somewhere new whether that be a new city or restaurant.

Birmingham, MI
1390 followers
Loading

More from Becca Ballard

Ferndale, MI

Woodward Dream Cruise Is In Session

Woodward Dream Cruise, the biggest classic car event in the country, has arrived!. More than one million people and over 40,000 muscle cars, street rods and custom vehicles will be in Metro Detroit on this Saturday for the 26th annual Woodward Dream Cruise.Read full story
3 comments
Detroit, MI

End The Summer Right By Visiting These Metro Detroit Beaches

A beach might not be something that comes to mind when someone mentions, "Detroit." Although you won't find palm trees here, Michigan offers an abundance of lakes surrounded by beach areas.Read full story
2 comments
South Haven, MI

Experience A Luxury Glamping Experience at Off Map in South Haven

The fresh air, peaceful atmosphere and s'mores are only a few things we know and love when it comes to camping. Let's be real though - sleeping on the ground isn't for everyone.Read full story
Detroit, MI

A Dessert Lover's Guide To Detroit

Here’s a sweets-obsessed, dessert-lover’s guide on where to find the best sweet treats in Detroit. Michigan is known for many things, award-winning Motown music, history-making General Motors and the Ford Motor Co., but we’re also home to some fantastic desserts, too. After all, weren’t we all taught that life is short, so eat dessert first? Some pack 1,000 calories and some are gluten-free. Let's get started.Read full story
Michigan State

4 Amazing Lavender Farms To Visit In Michigan

No matter your location, a Michigan Lavender Farm is only a short drive away. In addition to its beauty, there is so much to see, smell and discover at these Lavender Farm locations. Many of these spots even have gift shops where hand-made products can be purchased. From distilled essential oils, bath and beauty products, lavender ice cream, pop and lemonade, there is so much to learn about these beautiful plants and what they can create. Additionally, some farms allow you to cut your own bouquet of fresh lavender for a small fee, and many sell bundles of both fresh and dried lavender. Their beauty is one thing, but these plants are even sought after for their medicinal properties, along with the fragrance.Read full story
5 comments
Detroit, MI

Skinphorea to Open a Second Facial Spa Location in Detroit This Summer

A bellini or martini is one way to de-stress after work, but what if it was served on your face instead of in a glass?. Skinphorea Facial Bar & Acne Clinic, the spa known for naming popular skin treatments after some favorite bar cocktails, has opened its second location in the heart of Corktown. Here you'll find top-tier facials, acne treatments and more. Skinphorea Facial Bar & Acne Clinic opened its doors on Aug. 6 to welcome guests into the 4,000-square-foot facial spa — located at 1620 Michigan Ave., Ste. 124.Read full story
Detroit, MI

The District Detroit Begins Monthly Art Walks

The five-part monthly art walk event series begin in The District Detroit this month. This art series highlights work by local artists and students both. The first debut was August 6 but the upcoming events are August 27th, September 10th and October 1st from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.Read full story
Detroit, MI

The Ultimate List Of Self Defense Classes Around Detroit

Build strength, recognize threats and improve confidence with this list of self defense classes. This combined list of Metro Detroit self-defense classes all offer different training tactics and techniques, instilling confidence in students while showing them how to protect themselves and others. Being able to protect yourself in all situations is a confidence booster as much as it is a reassurance. When people think of self-defense classes, they may think of karate or tae kwon do, but there are even more options available. Here are a list of six self defense classes to check out around Detroit.Read full story
4 comments
Michigan State

2021 Celebrate Michigan Photo Contest Is Here

It's that time of year again, it's time to celebrate all that is beautiful in the amazing state of Michigan. For the 15th year in a row, intrepid amateur photographers are invited to participate in The Detroit News’ Celebrate Michigan Photo Contest. This end of summer competition rewards outstanding photos of Michigan, its people, places, and animals, with nine prizes of as much as $300.Read full story
Detroit, MI

Owners of Vinsetta Garage And Union Woodshop, Opening New Detroit Restaurant

Across from Comerica Park, now will feature a new restaurant, Union Assembly. Union Joints, the restaurant group that operates Vinsetta Garage in Berkley, Union Woodshop in Clarkston, Gran Castor in Troy and others, is opening a casual dining spot on Woodward Avenue in Downtown Detroit. This new location will be in the new Little Caesars World Headquarters building, directly across the street from Comerica Park.Read full story
Ferndale, MI

Woodward Dream Cruise Returns

Woodward Dream Cruise, the biggest classic car event in the country, returns in 2021 after COVID forced it to be canceled in 2020. More than one million people and over 40,000 muscle cars, street rods and custom vehicles will be in Metro Detroit on Saturday, August 21 for the 26th annual Woodward Dream Cruise.Read full story
4 comments

The COVID Delta Variant Has Arrived: What This Means

You probably have heard the rumors, or thought they were rumors at least, but the highly infectious delta variant of COVID-19 is explosively spreading. Fears of the unknown now with this new variant is threatening to throw restaurant owners, workers, and diners alike into further uncertainty.Read full story
2 comments
Birmingham, MI

Vegan-Only Dessert Destinations? Here you go

Not so long ago, a good vegan dessert was hard to find. Luckily, there is an increased interest now that veganism is on the rise. Bakers are stepping up their game by replacing processed animal substitutes with fresh ingredients when it comes to sweets.Read full story
Detroit, MI

Detroit Pistons Reveal Plans for Bar To Serve Courtside Ticket Holders

Fans with court side tickets at Little Caesars Arena likely won’t care as much if the Detroit Pistons lose. The team has announced plans to open a full bar right behind the visiting team’s baseline.Read full story
Detroit, MI

The Best Weekend Getaways Near Detroit

If you are located near Detroit, then you know the vast amount of other cool cities nearby that each have their own unique things to do and see. When you are looking to get out of town, one of these weekend destinations might just be at the top of your list. These destinations are all within driving distance and guaranteed to be a good time. Don't worry, Detroit will still be here when you get back.Read full story
Detroit, MI

Long Night? Here's The Best Late Night Eats in Detroit

From the hip new spots to classic dives, here is a list of where to eat in and around downtown Detroit after 10 p.m. The Checker Bar located in Detroit not only has late night eats, but also an eye-catching red-white-checker motif on its walls that makes this bar known. The laid-back vibes here make this a great place to end your night on the town. Here you can count on options such as burgers options, pizza, or even some side dishes like their shoestring fries or onion rings.Read full story
Ferndale, MI

Pig & Whiskey Festival Plans Its Return For This October

The Pig & Whiskey festival announced its return recently, for the first time since the event has been held in 2019. We can all guess why this festival had paused. Unfortunately, this event that once brought thousands of people to downtown Ferndale was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pig & Whiskey Festival is a crowd favorite with the mouth-watering barbecue and refreshing drinks for all event-goers to enjoy. This event invites barbecue restaurants, coffee, ice cream shops and more to join in on this fun festival celebration of booze, beers, BBQ, street vendors, live music and more. Short's Brewing Co. will even have its created a Pig & Whiskey beer which is Bourbon aged Coffee Brown. This 3 day event features so much to enjoy!Read full story
Royal Oak, MI

Downtown Royal Oak Considering Angle Parking

Just in: A new parking meter system is coming to Downtown Royal Oak this fall. With this new system and change coming, Royal Oak officials are considering what other changes could be upgraded to service the community. On-street angled parking is being highly considered on Washington Avenue and Seventh Street in the downtown.Read full story
5 comments
Michigan State

Buddy's Pizza Announces Opening Of Two More Michigan Restaurants in 2022

A Detroit favorite, Buddy's Pizza, is continuing to expand, with two new restaurants opening in early 2022. The new locations will be at 5510 Shashabaw Rd., Clarkston, and 2010 W. Grand River Ave., Okemos. The Clarkston location will be carry-out only, while the Okemos location will be a full restaurant at more than 7,000 square feet, with 275 seats including a patio and bar. The Okemos location will also have a mural that harks back to Buddy's original location on Six Mile Road in Detroit.Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy