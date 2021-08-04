Detroit Pistons Reveal Plans for Bar To Serve Courtside Ticket Holders

Becca Ballard

Fans with court side tickets at Little Caesars Arena likely won’t care as much if the Detroit Pistons lose.
The team has announced plans to open a full bar right behind the visiting team’s baseline.

Visitors won’t have to venture far to get food or beverages this season. Detroit Pistons fans with premium court side tickets only, will have access to now a full bar. This exciting news has been confirmed but no date has been announced yet.

The Pistons plan to open this full-service court side bar just three rows behind the basket near the visiting team’s bench at Little Caesars Arena. This court side bar will be called the CURE Insurance Court side Club and actually known as the first open-air bar of its kind inside an NBA arena. CURE is a New Jersey-based auto insurance carrier.

The full bar will have liquor, beer, and a menu of appetizers, according to the team’s website. There will be bartenders, but no table service, and the bar won’t be open during concerts and Red Wings games. Access is limited to fans with tickets in the first three rows but at least it's a step in the right direction for these future events. Grab your tickets quick as these rows are limited, yet are some of the priciest seats in the house.

Pre-season for the Pistons starts Dec. 11. Season tickets in the first three rows run from $13,860 to $72,600. Fans can join an email signup list for more information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04MDj0_0bHGGlWm00
Photo By: Little Ceasars Arena

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_c608e5faa6159b6732eba2d1049c14ce.blob

Welcome to a glimpse into the latest local stories, travel, restaurants and more! Most topics you'll find around here are local to Michigan, but I might just surprise you! Grab a coffee and stay for awhile. I hope to leave you restless with the urge to explore somewhere new whether that be a new city or restaurant.

Birmingham, MI
1256 followers
Loading

More from Becca Ballard

Woodward Dream Cruise Returns

Woodward Dream Cruise, the biggest classic car event in the country, returns in 2021 after COVID forced it to be canceled in 2020. More than one million people and over 40,000 muscle cars, street rods and custom vehicles will be in Metro Detroit on Saturday, August 21 for the 26th annual Woodward Dream Cruise.Read full story
4 comments

The COVID Delta Variant Has Arrived: What This Means

You probably have heard the rumors, or thought they were rumors at least, but the highly infectious delta variant of COVID-19 is explosively spreading. Fears of the unknown now with this new variant is threatening to throw restaurant owners, workers, and diners alike into further uncertainty.Read full story
2 comments
Birmingham, MI

Vegan-Only Dessert Destinations? Here you go

Not so long ago, a good vegan dessert was hard to find. Luckily, there is an increased interest now that veganism is on the rise. Bakers are stepping up their game by replacing processed animal substitutes with fresh ingredients when it comes to sweets.Read full story
Detroit, MI

The Best Weekend Getaways Near Detroit

If you are located near Detroit, then you know the vast amount of other cool cities nearby that each have their own unique things to do and see. When you are looking to get out of town, one of these weekend destinations might just be at the top of your list. These destinations are all within driving distance and guaranteed to be a good time. Don't worry, Detroit will still be here when you get back.Read full story
Detroit, MI

Long Night? Here's The Best Late Night Eats in Detroit

From the hip new spots to classic dives, here is a list of where to eat in and around downtown Detroit after 10 p.m. The Checker Bar located in Detroit not only has late night eats, but also an eye-catching red-white-checker motif on its walls that makes this bar known. The laid-back vibes here make this a great place to end your night on the town. Here you can count on options such as burgers options, pizza, or even some side dishes like their shoestring fries or onion rings.Read full story

Pig & Whiskey Festival Plans Its Return For This October

The Pig & Whiskey festival announced its return recently, for the first time since the event has been held in 2019. We can all guess why this festival had paused. Unfortunately, this event that once brought thousands of people to downtown Ferndale was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pig & Whiskey Festival is a crowd favorite with the mouth-watering barbecue and refreshing drinks for all event-goers to enjoy. This event invites barbecue restaurants, coffee, ice cream shops and more to join in on this fun festival celebration of booze, beers, BBQ, street vendors, live music and more. Short's Brewing Co. will even have its created a Pig & Whiskey beer which is Bourbon aged Coffee Brown. This 3 day event features so much to enjoy!Read full story
Royal Oak, MI

Downtown Royal Oak Considering Angle Parking

Just in: A new parking meter system is coming to Downtown Royal Oak this fall. With this new system and change coming, Royal Oak officials are considering what other changes could be upgraded to service the community. On-street angled parking is being highly considered on Washington Avenue and Seventh Street in the downtown.Read full story
5 comments
Michigan State

Buddy's Pizza Announces Opening Of Two More Michigan Restaurants in 2022

A Detroit favorite, Buddy's Pizza, is continuing to expand, with two new restaurants opening in early 2022. The new locations will be at 5510 Shashabaw Rd., Clarkston, and 2010 W. Grand River Ave., Okemos. The Clarkston location will be carry-out only, while the Okemos location will be a full restaurant at more than 7,000 square feet, with 275 seats including a patio and bar. The Okemos location will also have a mural that harks back to Buddy's original location on Six Mile Road in Detroit.Read full story
4 comments

Passport Applications & Renewals Are Taking Up to 18 Weeks. Here's Why.

If you need a passport, or looking to renew, here is what you must know. Countries are now reopening across the globe and travel is, for the most part, back to how it used to be. If you're ready to burn those PTO days exploring an amazing location or sipping cocktails beachside, there is only one slight thing that could keep you from it: Passport approvals are curently experiencing major delays, like up to 18 weeks, delayed.Read full story
1 comments

The Rolling Stones Announces Concert Set For Ford Field In Detroit In 2021

One of the biggest rock bands in music history will perform in Michigan in 2021. The Rolling Stones just announced they will go on tour this year with a stop at Ford Field in Detroit.Read full story
Detroit, MI

10 Best Pizza Places In Detroit

Is your idea of cutting carbs slicing into a freshly baked pizza? If so, then check out this list of must try pizza spots in Detroit. Buddy's Pizza is the original and beloved, Detroit-style pizza. When people say Detroit-style square pizza, they mean Buddy's 9 times out of 10. Buddy's Pizza is plain and simple, yet legendary with amazing sauce. Plenty of toppings are available, but most go for the classic square pie baked into blue steel pans and topped with loads of melty, caramelized brick cheese, pepperoni, and a drizzle of red sauce on top. Buddy’s even ships across the country.Read full story
1 comments
Detroit, MI

Free Wi-Fi Comes To Downtown Detroit Parks And Public Spaces, Helping Bridge Digital Divide

The Downtown Detroit Partnership (DDP), announced the launch of free, high-speed public Wi-Fi internet in Downtown Detroit parks and public spaces. The CEO, Eric Larson, and Board Chair, Cindy Pasky, announced huge news last week.Read full story
Brooklyn, MI

Luke Combs Pays The Funeral Costs For The Lives Lost At Faster Horses

Luke Combs, one of the headliners of Michigan’s Faster Horses country music festival, has paid to cover the funeral costs of three fans who died at the music and camping festival earlier this month.Read full story
Brooklyn, MI

3 Dead, 2 Critically Injured At Faster Horses Music Festival

The country camping and music festival, Faster Horses, took a turn for the worst as 3 are dead and 2, critically injured. Five young men were found unresponsive in their RV trailer last weekend while camping together near the Faster Horses country music festival at the Michigan International Speedway. Three men died after inhaling deadly fumes from a generator, two others were also found unresponsive, but alive. These men were taken from the Woodstock Township campground to a Toledo hospital where they are still in critical condition. The preliminary investigation showed that a generator too close to the camper produced the fatal gases that killed the three men and put the two others in the hospital. The three men who have passed, had graduated from Michigan Center High School, east of Jackson.Read full story
Chicago, IL

Take A Yoga Class At Immersive Van Gogh Chicago

A unique wellness experience is awaiting right in the heart of Chicago. Join featured yoga and mindfullness session in the immersive art installation, Immersive Van Gogh. Grab a mat and take a 35-minute yoga class presented by CorePower Yoga. This experience is right inside of the "Immersive Van Gogh" exhibit, sponsored by Lifeway Foods, America’s favorite kefir company. Get your body in sync with the music, lights and moving images within the high-tech show as you slow down for this class in a new setting. The classes take place early in the morning on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays—before the exhibit opens to the general public.Read full story
Michigan State

Romantic Things To Do Along The Beach Towns In Michigan

If you are looking to plan a romantic getaway look no farther than the quaint and friendly towns along the Lake Michigan beachtowns! These destinations offer traditional wine & dine experiences along with some adventure, quiet time for just the two of you, and the most stunning sunsets you may ever see in your lifetime. Here is a list of things to do on your next getaway together:Read full story
Detroit, MI

The Top 10 List: Where To Get A Fulfilling Breakfast In Detroit

Some days call for a big sit-down breakfast and other days a quick bite to go. Luckily for our ever-changing schedules, Detroit’s got it all. Here is where to fill up on hearty breakfast right now.Read full story
Michigan State

Explore 5 of Michigan's Unexpected Destinations

Below, you'll find a roundup of a few unexpected experiences Michigan has to offer!. East Tawas is a beautiful destination full of shopping, ice cream beachside, hiking scenic trails along the shoreline, beautiful beaches, light houses, and Proto Pups. If you have never heard of Pronto Pup before, just know that it is something you definitely must to try out. A Pronto Pup is a surprisingly good hot dog deep fried in pancake batter. This amazing hot dog can be topped off with a swirl of ketchup, mustard, or if you're feeling extra adventurous, both!Read full story

The Ultimate 9 Day Alaska Itinerary

This state is filled with beauty and incredible adventure. If you ever get the opportunity; take the trip. It’s well beyond worth it. Unless you’re trying to see the Alaska Northern Lights, the best time to visit Alaska is summer, between June and August. Average summer temperatures are between 50 – 80 ºF with sun and rain. This is dependent whether you are inland, by water, on top of a mountain, ect.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy