Detroit Pistons Reveal Plans for Bar To Serve Courtside Ticket Holders

Fans with court side tickets at Little Caesars Arena likely won’t care as much if the Detroit Pistons lose.

The team has announced plans to open a full bar right behind the visiting team’s baseline.

Visitors won’t have to venture far to get food or beverages this season. Detroit Pistons fans with premium court side tickets only, will have access to now a full bar. This exciting news has been confirmed but no date has been announced yet.

The Pistons plan to open this full-service court side bar just three rows behind the basket near the visiting team’s bench at Little Caesars Arena. This court side bar will be called the CURE Insurance Court side Club and actually known as the first open-air bar of its kind inside an NBA arena. CURE is a New Jersey-based auto insurance carrier.

The full bar will have liquor, beer, and a menu of appetizers, according to the team’s website. There will be bartenders, but no table service, and the bar won’t be open during concerts and Red Wings games. Access is limited to fans with tickets in the first three rows but at least it's a step in the right direction for these future events. Grab your tickets quick as these rows are limited, yet are some of the priciest seats in the house.

Pre-season for the Pistons starts Dec. 11. Season tickets in the first three rows run from $13,860 to $72,600. Fans can join an email signup list for more information.

Photo By: Little Ceasars Arena

