Long Night? Here's The Best Late Night Eats in Detroit

From the hip new spots to classic dives, here is a list of where to eat in and around downtown Detroit after 10 p.m.

Checker Bar

The Checker Bar located in Detroit not only has late night eats, but also an eye-catching red-white-checker motif on its walls that makes this bar known. The laid-back vibes here make this a great place to end your night on the town. Here you can count on options such as burgers options, pizza, or even some side dishes like their shoestring fries or onion rings.

El Nacimiento

El Nacimiento in Southwest Detroit will satisfy all of your taco cravings as they serve some of the best tacos, quick! Looking to try something extra? Opt in for the super burrito which is a 15-inch-tortilla with your choice of meat, tomato, onions, and cilantro.

American Coney Island and Lafayette Coney Island

Many people's go-to and will always be a favorite to many is Detroit's American Coney Island and Lafayette Coney Island, which are located right next door to one another. If you're not only looking for a bite to eat, but the history behind a restaurant, both of these options are a perfect place for you. It has been a long debate, which Coney offers Detroiters the best hot dog. Most of the menus are similar, but what describes the Detroit Coney best is the chili, mustard and onion, with a side of some chili-cheese fries.

Penny Red’s

Penny Red’s is the newest restaurant listed here yet one you can definitely count on for the delicious food. This restaurant is famous for their fried chicken in which they serve in choices of 5 pieces, up to 20 pieces. Along with their known chicken, Penny Red's is also well for their yummy honey butter biscuits. Other options here include sandwiches, brussels sprouts, fries, or potato salad.

We’ve only scratched the surface here with this list, but this is a great start for the next time you’re in Detroit having a fun and later night then expected.

