Pig & Whiskey Festival Plans Its Return For This October

The Pig & Whiskey festival announced its return recently, for the first time since the event has been held in 2019.

We can all guess why this festival had paused. Unfortunately, this event that once brought thousands of people to downtown Ferndale was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pig & Whiskey Festival is a crowd favorite with the mouth-watering barbecue and refreshing drinks for all event-goers to enjoy. This event invites barbecue restaurants, coffee, ice cream shops and more to join in on this fun festival celebration of booze, beers, BBQ, street vendors, live music and more. Short's Brewing Co. will even have its created a Pig & Whiskey beer which is Bourbon aged Coffee Brown. This 3 day event features so much to enjoy!

Chis Johnston, organizer, launched Pig & Whiskey as he wanted to start a business that many people can enjoy. When it came time to decide whether they wanted to put on the Pig & Whiskey festival this year, Johnston didn’t feel safe bringing it back for its normal month of July. Since this is a festival bringing people together, he felt the opting for a later date which is the reason for the new month of return, October. This change, although seems late into the year, might just be a good change of pace. Now, the event will take place Oct. 29 - 31.

The Pig & Whiskey festival will be located on 9 Mile Road and East Troy Street between The Wab and The Emory. This festival event invites people of all ages and is free to attend. The music band list is said to be announced at a later time.

The event is accepting applications for restaurants, vendors, sponsorships and musicians to take part in the festival. Those interested can reach out to Johnston at chris@thewabsite.com. Although looking for sponsorships and such, this isn't a make or break situation for the event itself.

This event is ran with the help of volunteers. These amazing people taking their time to help since the very beginning has been a huge part of this festival. Pig & Whiskey is driven on traditions each year and this festival will be working with volunteers and non-profit organizations that make your visit to Pig and Whiskey even more fun. Some past non-profits supported in years past include The Buster Foundation, Detrit Improv Festival, Bark Nation, Girls Rock Detroit and so many more.

Date: Oct. 29 - 31

Location: 9 Mile Road and East Troy Street

Where To Park: Credit Union One Parking Structure - Enter via East Nine Mile

Price: FREE

Photo By: Pig and Whiskey Festival

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.