Downtown Royal Oak Considering Angle Parking

Just in: A new parking meter system is coming to Downtown Royal Oak this fall.

With this new system and change coming, Royal Oak officials are considering what other changes could be upgraded to service the community. On-street angled parking is being highly considered on Washington Avenue and Seventh Street in the downtown.

Royal Oak is scheduled to install up to 800 new parking meters for on-street parking and lots. A company called Municipal Parking Services would install and operate the new meters.

Many new features come with the MPS's meter system, including a camera that takes a picture of a motorist’s license plate number that is then used to generate a ticket if the meter isn’t fed by the time the person leaves. However, that camera system won’t work on the existing angled street parking spaces where motorists pull in with the front of the vehicle facing the meter.

On Washington between Lincoln and Fourth Street, and on Seventh Street between Washington and Main Street there are a total of 134 angled spots.

It is said that the new parking spot would require drivers to back into the angled parking spot. In general people don't like to back into a parking spot, but on the same note, most people don't like parallel parking either. Automakers have been required since 2018 to have driver cameras for backing up, which makes the process easier.

This potential new angle parking would be considerably safer since the driver can see the traffic before moving and gives the driver a better view of oncoming traffic.

About 40 spaces will be lost if city officials decide to install parallel parking on Washington and Seventh Street, and eight spaces would be lost if reverse angle parking is installed, said one official.

If reverse angle parking is used, signs showing how to park in the back-in spaces would be installed, and the city would do a public education effort to ensure everyone is aware of what is going on and how best to go about the new parking model.

About Royal Oak

Downtown Royal Oak is an award-winning, walkable community with huge variety of shopping and dining options, as well as professional services, galleries and theaters. With so many coffee shops, dessert oasis's, cute boutiques and nightlife, there is so much fun to have here at this downtown area.

Photo By: Pexels

