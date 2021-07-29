Buddy's Pizza Announces Opening Of Two More Michigan Restaurants in 2022

A Detroit favorite, Buddy's Pizza, is continuing to expand, with two new restaurants opening in early 2022.

The new locations will be at 5510 Shashabaw Rd., Clarkston, and 2010 W. Grand River Ave., Okemos. The Clarkston location will be carry-out only, while the Okemos location will be a full restaurant at more than 7,000 square feet, with 275 seats including a patio and bar. The Okemos location will also have a mural that harks back to Buddy's original location on Six Mile Road in Detroit.

Like many restaurants reeling from the pandemic, the company is now hiring. It is said that they plan to hire 500 employees across its upcoming and existing restaurants, and is holding a company-wide hiring fair from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28 at all of its locations. Those interested in working at the Clarkston location can visit the Auburn Hills restaurant at 2612 Squirrel Rd., and individuals looking to work at the new Okemos restaurant can visit the Lansing location at 5924 W. Saginaw Hwy.

The company says it's offering perks including a $300 signing bonus and health insurance. It also launched a "Refer a Buddy" initiative where customers can go online and refer a friend or family member for an open position. If they're hired and clear 90 days, the customer will receive a $200 Buddy’s Pizza Gift Card.

Buddy's has a full service menu that offers starters, sandwiches, pizza, salads, pasta and burgers. For more on Buddy's mene, click here.

More information is available at buddyspizza.com/careers.

About Buddy's Pizza

Detroit-style pizza, a descendent of Sicilian-style pizza, traces its roots to one person, Gus Guerra. In 1946, Gus owned a neighborhood bar, Buddy’s Rendezvous. when he decided he needed something new for the menu. He decided he needed something new to add to the menu so he borrowed a dough recipe from his wife's Sicilian mother. The Sicilian dough, topped with cheese and tomato sauce, would become the model for pizza in Detroit.

