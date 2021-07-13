Girls Weekend Getaway Ideas - Michigan

Michigan so many amazing places to take a road trip to, and explore all the quaint towns you’ve never heard of before. No matter what the season is, here are the top weekend getaway destinations in Michigan for a quick break from routine and a whole new world of exploration.

Petoskey

Petoskey is known for its amazing view of the water, shopping at the Historic Gaslight District, boutiques and wine region. Here you'll find some of the world's newest wine grapes while sipping cider and microbrew combos offered too. Stay at the Inn at Bay Harbor which has It all, from views to afternoon tea time, on-site dining and a spa.

Drummond Island

At Drummond Island, you will enjoy the slower pace of island life while you experience fun festivals, local attractions, and celebrate all four seasons. Start your Drummond Island adventure with kayak rentals and guided adventure tours. Then from there, take a guided ATV trip on the many trials and explore rare fossil ledges. Drummond Island Tall Ship Co LLC is the perfect next stop for a two-hour sail, star-gazing cruise or private charter to end the weekend getaway.

Bellaire

Start planning a girls trip to Bellaire by first, booking a room at Shanty Creek Resort. Here, you'll have access to golf and amazing scenery- especially on fall weekends when the chair lifts are in action for rides to enjoy the breathtaking views. Then you can decide between the many options of things to do including an art class at The Flying Pig or cookie decorating at Ruthann's Gourmet Bakery. Bellaire is a small village, yet has so much to do and explore. If you are wondering about the drink life here, microbrew mecca Short's Brewing Company started it all and now a few other options are available to visit including Mammoth Distilling - Bellaire, Bee Well Mead and Cider and Hello Vino.

Harbor Springs

Harbor Springs is another amazing waterfront town located on Little Traverse Bay. Here you'll find many options for watersport activities. Visitors here love to enjoy the wine festival in the summer, and the vibrant colors on a drive through the tunnel of trees in the fall. Boyne Highlands Resort is a top pick for places to stay in Harbor Springs as there are a ton of amenities just at this resort.

Mackinac Island

There is a good chance you may have heard of Mackinac Island's Grand Hotel as a perfect spot for a girlfriend getaway. This historic hotel offers multi-course dinners, wellness classes and a full-service spa. Bike the island on the nation's only highway that doesn't allow cars. From ther shop the streets, sample homemade fudge, go horseback riding, enjoy the views, and even drive your own horse and buggy or take a late night ghost tour.

Frankenmuth

Experience traditional Bavarian hospitality right here at one of Michigan's top-rated destinations. The authentic Bavarian vibe makes a trip here feel at a bit like you've gathered your group and gone abroad. Browse the many downtown boutiques, take a wine and chocolate cruise on the Cass River, learn the art of pretzel rolling in a class at Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn Lodge restaurant, and even get your Christmas shopping done at Bronner's Christmas Wonderland, the world's largest Christmas store. Plan to stay at the Bavarian Inn Lodge which has elegant European-themed guestrooms and the largest family fun center in any Midwest hotel.

Auburn Hills

With 185 stores, everyone in the group will find a dream shop (with deals) at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets. There is even SEA Life Michigan Aquarium right on-site with 250 species and 12 interactive exhibits. After a day of shopping, venture into the state's hotspot, Detroit, for a concert, themed tour, dinner or their fun nightlife. There's always a trendy new restaurant opening up in the up-and-coming neighborhoods like Midtown and Corktown.

Saugatuck

Saugatuck is sometimes referred to as the Art Coast of Michigan. This is a place where artists have flocked for many years because of its natural beauty with white beaches, dunes, and incredible sunsets. One popular attraction here is Saugatuck's dune rides. There is so much to explore including Oval Beach, shopping and dining on Butler Street, and enjoying the views from Mount Baldhead Park. Rent a beach house or stay at The Starlite Resort that offers retro-modern rooms and is a close location to downtown Saugatuck on the Blue Star Highway.

