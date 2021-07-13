Traverse City, MI

Yoga in the Vineyards at Black Star Farms

Becca Ballard

Black Star Farms located in Leelanau County offers so many things to do aside from wine tastings. This vineyard located in Traverse City has so much natural beauty as it sits with a view of the crystal clear water and gorgeous vineyards. Stop by for an alfresco yoga class that will create a Northern Michigan memory you'll always want to remember. After your alfresco yoga class at Black Star Farms, enjoy a guided wine tasting while you enjoy amazing views, fresh air and the warm summer sun.

Alfresco yoga at Black Star Farms costs $40 per person for yoga and wine tasting, or $25 for yoga only. Teens are welcome; you do not have to be 21+ to enjoy the yoga with a view. This yoga class is for all levels to enjoy, including yoga beginners. All equipment will be provided; comfortable clothing, sunglasses, and water is recommended to bring. After class, shop around and enjoy 10% off wine purchases the day of your class.

Classes are held rain or shine. Check-in is 9:45 AM; class begins at 10 AM.

About Black Star Farms

In 2007 Black Star Farms Old Mission opened in what used to be the popular Underwood Farms.

Black Star Farms houses a state-of-the-art wine processing/distilling facility and tasting room that is surround by the Grand Traverse Bay. The view of the hundreds of vineyards and orchards is amazing to stare out at as one sips on wine.

The Wineries at Black Star Farms have achieved state, national, and international awards for their exceptional wines and spirits. This specific region quickly became recognized for producing fine wines. The “lake effect” climate enables the growth of classic vinifera grape varieties such as Chardonnay, Riesling, Cabernet Franc, and Pinot Noir. Black Star Farms variety of wines are regionally expressive and of amazing quality. Fruit in these wines are sourced from both the proprietor’s vineyards and our local grower partners on Leelanau and Old Mission Peninsulas.

If you love the view, or even the online photos, stay at the inn on your next adventure to this breathtaking vineyard. Enjoy the varities of wine offered in their tasting room, and then grab lunch at Hearth & Vine Cafe located onsite. There are even hiking trails to checkout onsite as well so you can really feel apart of this location and vineyard.

Location

10844 E Revold Road, Suttons Bay, MI 49682

Price

$40 per person (yoga class without wine, $25 per person)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ayvVQ_0avOgKnS00
Photo By: Pexels

