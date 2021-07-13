5+ Things To Do In Michigan: Summer Bucket List

Michigan is the home to many amazing and adventurous things — beautiful scenery, majestic lakes, great food, quirky locales and hidden gems just barely scratch the surface of what Michigan has to offer. Keep reading to discover a few unique things to do this summer in Michigan.

Ride a Dune Buggy on Michigan's Sand Dunes

You neither have to be an expert dune buggy driver nor a veteran hiker to experience Michigan's well-known sand dunes close-up. You'll non-stop smile from ear to ear as you take a ride around the 200-foot mountain of sand. Head to Saugatuck Dune Rides Inc. or Mac Wood's Dune Rides in Silver Lake for an ORV ride you'll never forget and always want to come back for.

Explore Shipwrecks of the Great Lakes

Dive into Michigan's Great Lakes and discover all that has been lost as you swim through ship wrecks preserved in the fresh water. As for another way to view these wrecks, they can be seen in glass-bottom shipwreck cruises. Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary's Great Lakes Maritime Heritage Center and Glass Bottom Shipwreck Tours in Munising are two options that will take you along a 4,300 square mile preserve.

Stay the Night in Michigan Wine Country

The only thing that could possibly be better than touring Michigan's wine country is making the winery your home for the weekend. Chateau Chantal, Black Star Farms and Chateau Grand Traverse are three great places to stay. Each winery offers different amentities for those that stay including after hours in the tasting room, private breakfast, and complimentary wine.

Bike an Urban Trail

So many different towns around Michigan offer bike tours that will lead to architecture, public art, and so much more. There is even a new biking app in Grand Rapids, My City Bikes Grand Rapids, mobile app that provides turn-by-turn guidance to downtown hotspots. From Wheelhouse Detroit, to others similar, there are many ways to tour a city, individually or in a group for an awesome adventure.

Escape to an Island

You've heard, or maybe been lucky enough to experience the fun and beauty Mackinac Island offers, but along with this island, there are so many additional islands off the shores of the Great Lakes waiting to be discovered. Not far from the bustling downtown of Detroit, you're bound to find an awesome escape. Discover the Sleeping Bear Dunes off the coast of Leland at North & South Manitou, check out Drummond Island to explore "fossil ledges" which are just one of the many natural wonders found on this island. Visit here for even more island options to put on your summer bucket list.

Ride on a Pirate Ship

Have you ever thought about taking a ride on a pirate ship? Here in Michigan, you can do just that. Sail one of the schooners named, The Applefore, out of Bay City for night full of a starry sky, away from the hustle and bustle of the city lights. As for other options, check out the different dinner sails, family ecology or storytelling of local legands. One unique option is Tall Ship Manitou in Traverse City which is a trip around ice cream, music and more. Here you'll enjoy a night on a bed and breakfast sail.

Try Stand-Up Paddleboarding

If you live near Detroit or planning to visit soon, opt in for morning paddleboarding. This might just be one of the least expected things to do in Detroit, yet so fun and adventurous. If at all hesitant, get a guide to take you along Detroit's Eastside canals and around iconic islands like Belle Isle. In addition to Detroit, there are so many other places to paddleboard including Pere Marquette River in Muskegon, Traverse City, Tawas Point State Park, Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, and so many more.

Photo By: Pexels

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.