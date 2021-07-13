5+ Things To Do In Michigan: Summer Bucket List

Becca Ballard

Michigan is the home to many amazing and adventurous things — beautiful scenery, majestic lakes, great food, quirky locales and hidden gems just barely scratch the surface of what Michigan has to offer. Keep reading to discover a few unique things to do this summer in Michigan.

Ride a Dune Buggy on Michigan's Sand Dunes 

You neither have to be an expert dune buggy driver nor a veteran hiker to experience Michigan's well-known sand dunes close-up. You'll non-stop smile from ear to ear as you take a ride around the 200-foot mountain of sand. Head to Saugatuck Dune Rides Inc. or Mac Wood's Dune Rides in Silver Lake for an ORV ride you'll never forget and always want to come back for.

Explore Shipwrecks of the Great Lakes

Dive into Michigan's Great Lakes and discover all that has been lost as you swim through ship wrecks preserved in the fresh water. As for another way to view these wrecks, they can be seen in glass-bottom shipwreck cruises. Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary's Great Lakes Maritime Heritage Center and Glass Bottom Shipwreck Tours in Munising are two options that will take you along a 4,300 square mile preserve.

Stay the Night in Michigan Wine Country

The only thing that could possibly be better than touring Michigan's wine country is making the winery your home for the weekend. Chateau Chantal, Black Star Farms and Chateau Grand Traverse are three great places to stay. Each winery offers different amentities for those that stay including after hours in the tasting room, private breakfast, and complimentary wine.

Bike an Urban Trail 

So many different towns around Michigan offer bike tours that will lead to architecture, public art, and so much more. There is even a new biking app in Grand Rapids, My City Bikes Grand Rapids, mobile app that provides turn-by-turn guidance to downtown hotspots. From Wheelhouse Detroit, to others similar, there are many ways to tour a city, individually or in a group for an awesome adventure.

Escape to an Island

You've heard, or maybe been lucky enough to experience the fun and beauty Mackinac Island offers, but along with this island, there are so many additional islands off the shores of the Great Lakes waiting to be discovered. Not far from the bustling downtown of Detroit, you're bound to find an awesome escape. Discover the Sleeping Bear Dunes off the coast of Leland at North & South Manitou, check out Drummond Island to explore "fossil ledges" which are just one of the many natural wonders found on this island. Visit here for even more island options to put on your summer bucket list.

Ride on a Pirate Ship

Have you ever thought about taking a ride on a pirate ship? Here in Michigan, you can do just that. Sail one of the schooners named, The Applefore, out of Bay City for night full of a starry sky, away from the hustle and bustle of the city lights. As for other options, check out the different dinner sails, family ecology or storytelling of local legands. One unique option is Tall Ship Manitou in Traverse City which is a trip around ice cream, music and more. Here you'll enjoy a night on a bed and breakfast sail.

Try Stand-Up Paddleboarding

If you live near Detroit or planning to visit soon, opt in for morning paddleboarding. This might just be one of the least expected things to do in Detroit, yet so fun and adventurous. If at all hesitant, get a guide to take you along Detroit's Eastside canals and around iconic islands like Belle Isle. In addition to Detroit, there are so many other places to paddleboard including Pere Marquette River in Muskegon, Traverse City, Tawas Point State Park, Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, and so many more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Ze12_0avOYIoU00
Photo By: Pexels

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_c608e5faa6159b6732eba2d1049c14ce.blob

Welcome to a glimpse into the latest local stories, travel, restaurants and more! Most topics you'll find around here are local to Michigan, but I might just surprise you! Grab a coffee and stay for awhile. I hope to leave you restless with the urge to explore somewhere new whether that be a new city or restaurant.

Birmingham, MI
1198 followers
Loading

More from Becca Ballard

Detroit, MI

The Best Weekend Getaways Near Detroit

If you are located near Detroit, then you know the vast amount of other cool cities nearby that each have their own unique things to do and see. When you are looking to get out of town, one of these weekend destinations might just be at the top of your list. These destinations are all within driving distance and guaranteed to be a good time. Don't worry, Detroit will still be here when you get back.Read full story
Detroit, MI

Long Night? Here's The Best Late Night Eats in Detroit

From the hip new spots to classic dives, here is a list of where to eat in and around downtown Detroit after 10 p.m. The Checker Bar located in Detroit not only has late night eats, but also an eye-catching red-white-checker motif on its walls that makes this bar known. The laid-back vibes here make this a great place to end your night on the town. Here you can count on options such as burgers options, pizza, or even some side dishes like their shoestring fries or onion rings.Read full story

Pig & Whiskey Festival Plans Its Return For This October

The Pig & Whiskey festival announced its return recently, for the first time since the event has been held in 2019. We can all guess why this festival had paused. Unfortunately, this event that once brought thousands of people to downtown Ferndale was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pig & Whiskey Festival is a crowd favorite with the mouth-watering barbecue and refreshing drinks for all event-goers to enjoy. This event invites barbecue restaurants, coffee, ice cream shops and more to join in on this fun festival celebration of booze, beers, BBQ, street vendors, live music and more. Short's Brewing Co. will even have its created a Pig & Whiskey beer which is Bourbon aged Coffee Brown. This 3 day event features so much to enjoy!Read full story

Downtown Royal Oak Considering Angle Parking

Just in: A new parking meter system is coming to Downtown Royal Oak this fall. With this new system and change coming, Royal Oak officials are considering what other changes could be upgraded to service the community. On-street angled parking is being highly considered on Washington Avenue and Seventh Street in the downtown.Read full story
5 comments
Michigan State

Buddy's Pizza Announces Opening Of Two More Michigan Restaurants in 2022

A Detroit favorite, Buddy's Pizza, is continuing to expand, with two new restaurants opening in early 2022. The new locations will be at 5510 Shashabaw Rd., Clarkston, and 2010 W. Grand River Ave., Okemos. The Clarkston location will be carry-out only, while the Okemos location will be a full restaurant at more than 7,000 square feet, with 275 seats including a patio and bar. The Okemos location will also have a mural that harks back to Buddy's original location on Six Mile Road in Detroit.Read full story
4 comments

Passport Applications & Renewals Are Taking Up to 18 Weeks. Here's Why.

If you need a passport, or looking to renew, here is what you must know. Countries are now reopening across the globe and travel is, for the most part, back to how it used to be. If you're ready to burn those PTO days exploring an amazing location or sipping cocktails beachside, there is only one slight thing that could keep you from it: Passport approvals are curently experiencing major delays, like up to 18 weeks, delayed.Read full story
1 comments

The Rolling Stones Announces Concert Set For Ford Field In Detroit In 2021

One of the biggest rock bands in music history will perform in Michigan in 2021. The Rolling Stones just announced they will go on tour this year with a stop at Ford Field in Detroit.Read full story
Detroit, MI

10 Best Pizza Places In Detroit

Is your idea of cutting carbs slicing into a freshly baked pizza? If so, then check out this list of must try pizza spots in Detroit. Buddy's Pizza is the original and beloved, Detroit-style pizza. When people say Detroit-style square pizza, they mean Buddy's 9 times out of 10. Buddy's Pizza is plain and simple, yet legendary with amazing sauce. Plenty of toppings are available, but most go for the classic square pie baked into blue steel pans and topped with loads of melty, caramelized brick cheese, pepperoni, and a drizzle of red sauce on top. Buddy’s even ships across the country.Read full story
1 comments
Detroit, MI

Free Wi-Fi Comes To Downtown Detroit Parks And Public Spaces, Helping Bridge Digital Divide

The Downtown Detroit Partnership (DDP), announced the launch of free, high-speed public Wi-Fi internet in Downtown Detroit parks and public spaces. The CEO, Eric Larson, and Board Chair, Cindy Pasky, announced huge news last week.Read full story

Luke Combs Pays The Funeral Costs For The Lives Lost At Faster Horses

Luke Combs, one of the headliners of Michigan’s Faster Horses country music festival, has paid to cover the funeral costs of three fans who died at the music and camping festival earlier this month.Read full story

3 Dead, 2 Critically Injured At Faster Horses Music Festival

The country camping and music festival, Faster Horses, took a turn for the worst as 3 are dead and 2, critically injured. Five young men were found unresponsive in their RV trailer last weekend while camping together near the Faster Horses country music festival at the Michigan International Speedway. Three men died after inhaling deadly fumes from a generator, two others were also found unresponsive, but alive. These men were taken from the Woodstock Township campground to a Toledo hospital where they are still in critical condition. The preliminary investigation showed that a generator too close to the camper produced the fatal gases that killed the three men and put the two others in the hospital. The three men who have passed, had graduated from Michigan Center High School, east of Jackson.Read full story
Chicago, IL

Take A Yoga Class At Immersive Van Gogh Chicago

A unique wellness experience is awaiting right in the heart of Chicago. Join featured yoga and mindfullness session in the immersive art installation, Immersive Van Gogh. Grab a mat and take a 35-minute yoga class presented by CorePower Yoga. This experience is right inside of the "Immersive Van Gogh" exhibit, sponsored by Lifeway Foods, America’s favorite kefir company. Get your body in sync with the music, lights and moving images within the high-tech show as you slow down for this class in a new setting. The classes take place early in the morning on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays—before the exhibit opens to the general public.Read full story

Romantic Things To Do Along The Beach Towns In Michigan

If you are looking to plan a romantic getaway look no farther than the quaint and friendly towns along the Lake Michigan beachtowns! These destinations offer traditional wine & dine experiences along with some adventure, quiet time for just the two of you, and the most stunning sunsets you may ever see in your lifetime. Here is a list of things to do on your next getaway together:Read full story
Detroit, MI

The Top 10 List: Where To Get A Fulfilling Breakfast In Detroit

Some days call for a big sit-down breakfast and other days a quick bite to go. Luckily for our ever-changing schedules, Detroit’s got it all. Here is where to fill up on hearty breakfast right now.Read full story
Michigan State

Explore 5 of Michigan's Unexpected Destinations

Below, you'll find a roundup of a few unexpected experiences Michigan has to offer!. East Tawas is a beautiful destination full of shopping, ice cream beachside, hiking scenic trails along the shoreline, beautiful beaches, light houses, and Proto Pups. If you have never heard of Pronto Pup before, just know that it is something you definitely must to try out. A Pronto Pup is a surprisingly good hot dog deep fried in pancake batter. This amazing hot dog can be topped off with a swirl of ketchup, mustard, or if you're feeling extra adventurous, both!Read full story

The Ultimate 9 Day Alaska Itinerary

This state is filled with beauty and incredible adventure. If you ever get the opportunity; take the trip. It’s well beyond worth it. Unless you’re trying to see the Alaska Northern Lights, the best time to visit Alaska is summer, between June and August. Average summer temperatures are between 50 – 80 ºF with sun and rain. This is dependent whether you are inland, by water, on top of a mountain, ect.Read full story

Faster Horses Festival Cranks Up The Party As The Music Returns To MIS This Weekend

Michigan's biggest country music festival is back and currently in session. Faster Horses is said to not just the state’s biggest gathering since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, but one of the first major festivals to return nationwide.Read full story
1 comments

The Detroit Hit List: The Best New Restaurants In Detroit

Whether you’re looking for in-person dining or takeout and delivery, The Hit List is here to help you find a great new spot to support. Surprisingly, a number of great restaurants have opened amongst the hard times of the pandemic. The restaurant industry is if nothing else, creative and resilient, and the newest restaurants are prime examples. Read on to find your new favorite spots.Read full story

Royal Oak’s Arts, Beats & Eats Is Back - Here Is What To Know

Arts, Beats & Eats will be back on the streets of Royal Oak — and it’s ditching a feature that will make for an even better festival. The biggest Labor Day festival, known as Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats presented by Flagstar Bank, confirmed the event will return Sept. 3-6. Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats sets to bring people together and celebrate the end of summer with a great weekend full of art, culture, great food and entertainment.Read full story
Grand Rapids, MI

A New Way To Explore The City; Grand Rapids Launches Bike App

Grand Rapids visitors, now have an easier way to experience the city on two wheels. Experience and explore Grand Rapids in a new way as the city partnered with My City Bikes to launch an app that will help visitors access the city's best local attractions on two wheels.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy