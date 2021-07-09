Now Open: Van Gogh Exhibit In Detroit

The highly anticipated Vincent van Gogh multi-sensory, floor to ceiling exhibition is now open.

Have you ever stopped to think about what it would be like to step inside one of Vincent Van Gogh’s iconic paintings? Now is your chance.

Three, immersive, digital floor-to-ceiling projections of Vincent Van Gogh's masterpieces will be available for viewing in Downtown Detroit over the next couple of years, the first now available for viewing.

This big event doesn't come around often and will surely be entertaining for everyone. The Vincent Can Gogh exhibit kicked off on Friday, June 25 and runs through Sunday, August 15 at the TCF Center. 300 Van Gogh paintings will be displayed in ways visitors have never seen before.

“Beyond Van Gogh” was created by French-Canadian Creative Director Mathieu St. Arnaud and his team at Montreal’s world-renowned Normal Studio. St. Arnaud said they wanted to create an experience that goes beyond Van Gogh’s paintings to interpret the world around the painter, Van Gogh. The exhibit will feature some of Van Gogh’s most iconic work but also some animation to bring the viewing to another level and elevate the landscape to bring in to life. Visitors will see recreated portions of the paintings right in palms view along with moving clouds.

The second display featured is, “Immersive Van Gogh Detroit." This is designed and conceived by Massimiliano Siccardi, with soundtrack by Luca Longobardi, both of whom developed mesmerizing digital art experiences in France. This production will be featuring 60,600 frames of video, 90,000,000 pixels, and 500,000 cubic feet of projections, which was also presented in Chicago. "Immersive van Gogh" will be in Detroit at a venue not yet revealed from October 21 through February 6. Tickets will be on sale here, starting at $40.

Details of the third display will be available soon.

Van Gogh found beauty everywhere, from even his very own shoe. This is something to take into perspective and consider especially in this world today; it is particularly important to find the small everyday beauties all around us.

Price

Tickets are now on sale for both exhibitions, here. Prices are $32.99 for adults, $23.99 for ages 5-15, $28.99 for students, miliary and seniors. If attending with a group of 8 or more, the price is $27.99.

Duration

The visit will take around one hour.

Location

TCF Center

1 Washington Blvd., Detroit, MI 48226

Still Have Questions?

Email hello@vangoghdetroit.com or visit their website here.

