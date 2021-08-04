A Family-Owned Business Helps Us Find the Right Golf Cart

Dave Dunn, owner of Golf Carts Plus, was willing to drive two carts from his business in Spartanburg, South Carolina to our home at Lake Keowee, about an hour away.

Dave Dunn and his wife, Melissa, owners of Golf Carts Plus: photo by author

When my husband and I built a stone cart path leading to our boat dock, we didn’t realize it would be so challenging to find a golf cart that would work on the steep incline.

Not only was the hill a treacherous descent; we needed a cart with a small turnaround radius.

We lost a $500 deposit after buying and returning a 36-volt cart that slid and skidded down the hill, so we wanted to try out the next cart without a commitment to buy. But few business owners were eager to haul a golf cart we hadn’t purchased to our front door until we ran into Dave Dunn of Golf Carts Plus.

Dave, owner of Golf Carts Plus for about 3 months, was willing to drive two carts from his business in Spartanburg, South Carolina to our home at Lake Keowee, about an hour away.

“If one works for you, you can buy it. If not, I’ll drive them back to the store,” he told my husband.

Golf Carts Plus seemed to be one of the few dealers around that stocked golf carts with 4-wheel disc brakes and regenerative braking, which we had decided was a necessity. Our neighbor, who had driven his cart with 2-wheel brakes on a similar slope, had been forced to jump from his runaway cart as it crashed into the woods.

The Royal EV with 4-wheel disc brakes was able to negotiate our steep hill: photo by author

After hearing his story, my husband had begun an intensive search to find a vehicle that would negotiate both the hill and the turnaround. After contacting 12 golf cart manufacturers, he discovered Dave's business.

“I just might have something you can use,” Dave told us. He seemed to be one of the few dealers around who had a golf cart in stock with 4-wheel brakes and the willingness to let us try it out.

We readily agreed to his offer, and Dave arrived towing two carts: a Royal Electric Vehicle (Royal EV) and a powerful MD cart, both a deep metallic blue.

First my husband tried the MD cart, which Dave described as “aggressive.” But it didn’t have 4-wheel brakes and was so powerful that the slightest nudge sent it lurching forward. It was a great, exciting cart, but Dave agreed the other cart might work better on our hill.

After lowering the tire pressure to decrease the chance of a skid, Dave offered to take the Royal EV down first.

Dave lowers tire pressure to avoid skids: photo by author

He only admitted to me later that the size of the hill was scary.

The 4-passenger, 48-volt Royal EV had 4 hydraulic disc brakes, electromagnetic parking brake, and all the bells and whistles anybody might want on a golf cart. We were all hoping it would work.

Both Dave and my husband were able to negotiate the steep incline and narrow path without a problem, even though this wasn’t the best day for trying out golf carts, since it had rained hard the night before and the path was still slippery.

But the cart had great traction and didn’t skid once.

The dimensions were okay for our small turnaround, although just barely. But with a little practice, turning the cart around should get a lot easier.

We appreciated Dave going to all the trouble to drive two carts from Spartanburg to Lake Keowee. That was great customer service, and I had a chance to talk with him about his business.

He said he had owned the business about three months, and his daughter and son-in-law are working with him.

“I wanted a place my family could eventually take over when I retired,” Dave said.

Golf Carts Plus serves all of South Carolina with sales, service and upgrades. Dave also recently delivered a cart to Asheville, North Carolina.

An authorized dealer of Royal EV, Bintelli, and MD carts, he advertises his free delivery service on their company Facebook page.

We ended up buying the Royal EV: photo by author

We ended up buying the Royal EV and believe it’s most likely the best golf cart available for our steep, narrow path and small turnaround.

We highly recommend working with Dave if you are in the Georgia, South Carolina, or North Carolina area. His willingness to go above and beyond in working with customers and the amount of inventory in stock make Golf Carts Plus a super business to contact if you’re in the market for a golf cart.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.