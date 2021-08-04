3 Ways You Could've Won Tickets To The MLB 'Field Of Dreams' Game, But Probably Didn't

BD 2.0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GQ6Ao_0b9ZM7sX00
Field of DreamsMajor League Baseball

(Dyersville, IA)-- Much anticipation and mystery surrounds MLB's first game in the state of Iowa. After getting canceled due to the pandemic in 2020, the Field Of Dreams game is set to be played on August 12th, 2021. But no one knows if they'll be attending yet!

In this article, we've outlined three ways you can still get tickets to the MLB Field Of Dreams game.

With less than a month before game time, Major League Baseball hasn't officially allocated any tickets to the game yet. This move may be an attempt to slow what will certainly become a hot secondary resale market. But on the other hand, we all want to know how to get tickets in the first place!

How Do I Get Tickets To the Field Of Dreams MLB Game?

Registration for the ticket lottery exclusively for Iowa residents has already closed. This means, there are already winners out there, they just haven't been announced yet. Some lucky residents will earn the right to purchase two game tickets.

In case you aren't an Iowa resident or missed the lottery, allow me to ease your pain! Because below I've compiled the ways you can still win tickets to the Field Of Dreams game.

The first-ever MLB at Field Of Dreams presented by GEICO certainly has a once-in-a-lifetime appeal. It's a hard ticket to get your hands on. Only 8,000 fans will be able to attend the game live.

That said, if you want to go the distance, there are a few ways you can still get tickets to the Field Of Dreams.

The Chicago White Sox Charities Field Your Dreams Sweepstakes

First off, White Sox Charities are hosting a sweepstakes raffle for tickets to the Field Of Dreams game. Each entry into the sweepstakes costs $20, and there is no limit to the number of entries you can make.

The White Sox will announce three raffle winners, and each will receive:

  • Two left field bench tickets for the Field of Dreams game
  • Two commemorative souvenir tickets
  • One parking pass

Sweepstakes ends on August 5, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. CDT. Note that transportation to the game and lodging are not included.

The MLB at Field of Dreams VIP Experience

Okay, but perhaps you don't believe the cosmic tumblers will click into place for you through the lottery.

If you don't want to risk missing this once-in-a-lifetime experience, you can make a bid for ticket throught MLB's Field of Dreams VIP Experience.

The highest bidder will secure the following:

  • Four Game Tickets
  • Four commemorative souvenir tickets
  • One parking pass
  • Hotel accommodations for two rooms on August 12, 2021 at Eagle Ridge Resort and Spa in Galena, IL
  • Four 1919 White Sox Replica Jerseys

The current bid is $15,100. Definitely worth it.

GEICO MLB at Field of Dreams Experience Sweepstakes

Beyond that , you also have a chance to win an all-expense-paid trip to the game.

What does that mean? One lucky winner will receive tickets to the game on August 12th AND a night's stay in Ray Kinsella's house! Can you imagine walking home to the farm house after the Field Of Dreams game? Here's what you win:

  • 3-day, 2-night trip for the winner and three guests to attend MLB at Field of Dreams game.
  • Four tickets to the game.
  • A one night stay at the original farmhouse from the Field of Dreams
  • Round-trip coach air transportation
  • One night hotel accommodations
  • Round trip ground transportation
  • $1,000 check for meals.

Winners will be announced by August 3rd. Everyone else will have to settle watching the game on Fox.

How To Watch Or Stream The Field Of Dreams Game

The Field Of Dreams Game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankess will start at 6:00 PM CDT, on August 12th, 2021.

The Field Of Dreams game will air on FOX. It's worth noting that the game will be streamed live on the FOX Sports app.

That said, there's still other ways to experience the Field of Dreams, just not on gameday.

Rent the House at Field Of Dreams... and Get There by Riverboat?

If you can't make it to the game, visiting the Field of Dreams is still worthwhile. Somewhat surpisingly, you can actually rent the Field Of Dreams for a night! You can book the house, and the field. Talk about a nice AirBNB!

You can book the house, and get VIP access the field. I wrote about the night my family stayed at the house-- it was surreal and unforgettable.

Beyond The Game

There's a rotating series of events happening at the field. Beyond The Game is festival surrounding the Field of Dreams game. It will be ongoing in Dyersville 8/11-8/14.

Another example is the Ghosts Players walk out of the corn to play a game a few Saturdays each summer. Many youth travel ball tournaments also include the Field Of Dreams.

And finally, you can even incorporate a visit to the Field of Dreams as part of a River Boat Cruise. The Riverboat Twilight travels the Upper Mississippi between Dubuque, IA and Le Claire, IA (also home of American Pickers).

Of course, you can always simply drive to the field and visit for the day. Don't forget your mitt, because you'll want to have a catch.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_0c5d28aedb7edff18ba91d788ee584de.blob

What's The Narrative?

Bettendorf, IA
88 followers
Loading

More from BD 2.0

Are Essential Oils Really Essential? One Guy's Review

ICYMI- It's a boomtown for the Essential Oil industry right now. According to a study by Grandview Research, the essential oil market totaled $4.8 Billion in 2019. And it's forecasted to reach $7.3 Billion in revenue by 2024. My family will be contributing to that figure.Read full story

I Think I Know Where Its 'Soul' Came From

Pixar's 'Soul' has a lot of ambition. Unfortunately, it's been bet by a bit of controversy. (Image credit to Pixar/ Disney) A lot of people love 'Soul.' Others called it racist. Tina Fey's portrayal of Joe Gardner (voiced mostly by Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx) has been described as black face.Read full story

Cold Feet? Tricks To Warm-Up Your Freezing Toes This Winter

It happens every winter. Your body is nice and warm under the cozy covers, but your feet are freezing! And worse, it's keeping you awake. According to many health professionals, cold feet may be a sign of poor circulation, diabetes, or anxiety.Read full story

Was Mark Buehrle One Of The Best Pitchers In Major League Baseball History? The Answer Might Surprise You

As MLB fans track the 2021 candidates, there's a debate surrounding Mark Buehrle. Does he deserve to be in the Major League Baseball Hall Of Fame? Specifically, the debate over Buehrle's HOF worthiness centers on two simple questions:Read full story

New Twist On An Old Scam Targets You And Your Employer

News reports have kept us informed over the years about the FBI's efforts to combat internet scams. Add a new one to the list. Here I outline the new twist on an old scam that fraudsters used to target me. Thankfully I caught on before it was too late. But believe me, someone put in a disturbing amount of thought into this scam.Read full story
3 comments

Uncover The Truth About 'California Stars'

California Stars is one of the greatest songs in Indie Rock history. It's arguably Wilco’s most popular song. But did you know that California Stars is only partially Wilco’s? This article uncovers the enchanting backstory behind one of Rock's greatest gems.Read full story

Is 'The Mandalorian' A Star Wars Parable About Modern Fatherhood?

You and I aren’t the only ones who fell in love with Grogu. It’s obvious Mando himself fell in love with the child. Did you notice that as the relationship between Mando and Grogu evolved, it seemed to get more real?Read full story
1 comments

When Googie Architecture Was The Look Of Tomorrow

Between the late 1950’s and early 1960’s, Googie was the undisputed “look of tomorrow.”. While Kennedy spoke of Man going to the Moon, it was Googie-style architecture that made the Space Age come to life via cantilevered elements, parabolic boomerang shapes, bold colors and whiz-bang angles.Read full story

Is Today The Bidet?

What if you found out there's a secret hygeine product that all the elites use every day? Would you want one?. Let's pretend no one wants to talk about this product despite the fact it solves a handful of problems with simple common sense. Let's also say that it solves one major source of anxiety we got introduced to during the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic.Read full story
5 comments

One Mark Hamill Tweet Revealed The Future Of Star Wars

"There is something with storytelling where you take the most mundane and elevate it. And if you're taking something that's really elevated, you bring it down to the grit of it." - Jon Favreau Disney Gallery: Connections.Read full story

Blue Christmas? Why Blue LED Lights Are So Hard To Look At

Have you noticed that blue LED Christmas lights are simply hard to look at? And I don't mean ugly. I mean difficult to focus on. If you've ever wondered why blue LEDs are blurry, all the answers to this Christmas mystery can be found here. This article will focus on the interesting backstory behind blue LED Christmas lights. Or should I say,not focus!Read full story
2 comments

Don't Be Afraid: The Stoic Advice In The Mandalorian And Book Of Luke

SPOILER ALERT-- Season two of Disney's The Mandalorian concludes with a tear-jerking exchange between Mando and The Child, Grogu. Luke Skywalker arrived on the scene after receiving Grogu's Force/ S.O.S. call. Luke saves the day by destroying a battalion of nearly invincible evil robots with a flurry of Jedi awesomeness.Read full story

5 Things Every White Sox Fan Should Know About Iowa

The movie Field of Dreams solidified the special bond between the state of Iowa and the game of baseball. Over the years, the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville, IA has become one of the Meccas of baseball. Indeed, anyone who’s been to the field will tell you it’s a magical, surreal place.Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy