3 Ways You Could've Won Tickets To The MLB 'Field Of Dreams' Game, But Probably Didn't

(Dyersville, IA)-- Much anticipation and mystery surrounds MLB's first game in the state of Iowa. After getting canceled due to the pandemic in 2020, the Field Of Dreams game is set to be played on August 12th, 2021. But no one knows if they'll be attending yet!

In this article, we've outlined three ways you can still get tickets to the MLB Field Of Dreams game.

With less than a month before game time, Major League Baseball hasn't officially allocated any tickets to the game yet. This move may be an attempt to slow what will certainly become a hot secondary resale market. But on the other hand, we all want to know how to get tickets in the first place!

How Do I Get Tickets To the Field Of Dreams MLB Game?

Registration for the ticket lottery exclusively for Iowa residents has already closed. This means, there are already winners out there, they just haven't been announced yet. Some lucky residents will earn the right to purchase two game tickets.

In case you aren't an Iowa resident or missed the lottery, allow me to ease your pain! Because below I've compiled the ways you can still win tickets to the Field Of Dreams game.

The first-ever MLB at Field Of Dreams presented by GEICO certainly has a once-in-a-lifetime appeal. It's a hard ticket to get your hands on. Only 8,000 fans will be able to attend the game live.

That said, if you want to go the distance, there are a few ways you can still get tickets to the Field Of Dreams.

The Chicago White Sox Charities Field Your Dreams Sweepstakes

First off, White Sox Charities are hosting a sweepstakes raffle for tickets to the Field Of Dreams game. Each entry into the sweepstakes costs $20, and there is no limit to the number of entries you can make.

The White Sox will announce three raffle winners, and each will receive:

Two left field bench tickets for the Field of Dreams game

Two commemorative souvenir tickets

One parking pass

Sweepstakes ends on August 5, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. CDT. Note that transportation to the game and lodging are not included.

The MLB at Field of Dreams VIP Experience

Okay, but perhaps you don't believe the cosmic tumblers will click into place for you through the lottery.

If you don't want to risk missing this once-in-a-lifetime experience, you can make a bid for ticket throught MLB's Field of Dreams VIP Experience.

The highest bidder will secure the following:

Four Game Tickets

Four commemorative souvenir tickets

One parking pass

Hotel accommodations for two rooms on August 12, 2021 at Eagle Ridge Resort and Spa in Galena, IL

Four 1919 White Sox Replica Jerseys

The current bid is $15,100. Definitely worth it.

GEICO MLB at Field of Dreams Experience Sweepstakes

Beyond that , you also have a chance to win an all-expense-paid trip to the game.

What does that mean? One lucky winner will receive tickets to the game on August 12th AND a night's stay in Ray Kinsella's house! Can you imagine walking home to the farm house after the Field Of Dreams game? Here's what you win:

3-day, 2-night trip for the winner and three guests to attend MLB at Field of Dreams game.

Four tickets to the game.

A one night stay at the original farmhouse from the Field of Dreams

Round-trip coach air transportation

One night hotel accommodations

Round trip ground transportation

$1,000 check for meals.

Winners will be announced by August 3rd. Everyone else will have to settle watching the game on Fox.

How To Watch Or Stream The Field Of Dreams Game

The Field Of Dreams Game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankess will start at 6:00 PM CDT, on August 12th, 2021.

The Field Of Dreams game will air on FOX. It's worth noting that the game will be streamed live on the FOX Sports app.

That said, there's still other ways to experience the Field of Dreams, just not on gameday.

Rent the House at Field Of Dreams... and Get There by Riverboat?

If you can't make it to the game, visiting the Field of Dreams is still worthwhile. Somewhat surpisingly, you can actually rent the Field Of Dreams for a night! You can book the house, and the field. Talk about a nice AirBNB!

You can book the house, and get VIP access the field. I wrote about the night my family stayed at the house-- it was surreal and unforgettable.

Beyond The Game

There's a rotating series of events happening at the field. Beyond The Game is festival surrounding the Field of Dreams game. It will be ongoing in Dyersville 8/11-8/14.

Another example is the Ghosts Players walk out of the corn to play a game a few Saturdays each summer. Many youth travel ball tournaments also include the Field Of Dreams.

And finally, you can even incorporate a visit to the Field of Dreams as part of a River Boat Cruise. The Riverboat Twilight travels the Upper Mississippi between Dubuque, IA and Le Claire, IA (also home of American Pickers).

Of course, you can always simply drive to the field and visit for the day. Don't forget your mitt, because you'll want to have a catch.

