Coming Soon: Cravin Jamaican Cuisine 74 Mamaroneck Ave. White Plains, NY 10601

Cravin Jamaican Cuisine's second location is coming to White Plains, 74 Mamaroneck Ave, NY 10601. 914.358.5111

Cavin Jamaican Cuisine, White Plains, NY Photo by the author-- BY



Peter said, "we are opening soon. Call me for any questions." If you have any questions, call Peter Mardock at 914.432.7776 or email, cravinjcwp@gmail.com

I had a conversation with the restaurant's owner and operator, Peter Murdock, at his White Plains new location. He was busy with other people putting the finishing touches to get the place ready for the opening. He explained, "This is our second location. The first location is at Ossining, NY, and a trendy restaurant." Ossining, NY, is about 15 minutes from White Plains, NY. Both cities are in Westchester, NY.

Ossining, NY location: 109 Main Street - Ossining, NY 10562 (914) 432-7776 cravinjc@gmail.com

As we talked, he explained his product; a well-made food, the love for his job, and the people. I observed him interacted with strangers on the sidewalk---invited them to visit his restaurant. He is a traveler too. Peter talked about his time in Lagos-Nigeria. Of course, Nigerians enjoy Jamaican food.

Peter Murdock asserted that the White Plains location is "opening very soon." And Peter concluded that he is available for any questions from the public on phone or email.

Meanwhile, you can order your favorite Jamaican food from the Ossining, NY location with delivery services ---Doordash, Uber Eats, Grubhub, and ezcater.

Mon-Thu: 8:00am-8:00pm

Friday & Saturday: 8:00am-9:00pm

Sunday: Closed

Lunch Special Hours: 11 am-2 pm

The new restaurant is located in downtown White Plains with a lot of parking lots. Parking fees range from free to 1.25 per hour. Download the WhitePlainsPark app for payment, or use credit/ debit cards and most meters accept coins.

White Plains. NY location is great, and the interior is clean, fresh, and tasteful. I think the White Plains location is a nice place for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The location is a stroll from government offices, a shopping mall, a library, and a court complex.

The bus stop is on the next corner and about a two-minute drive or a 10-minute walk from the White Plains train station and White Plains Hospital.

What is Jamaican Food?

Jamaican food is a mixture of all kinds of foods from Africa and Asia continents. If you are an African, Asian, or American, or in between travelers of the world, you will enjoy Jamaican food in this location.

Ready to Eat Chickens Photo by Harry Dona on Pexels

According to Wikipedia, Jamaican cuisine:

Jamaican cuisine includes a mixture of cooking techniques, flavors, spices and influences from the indigenous people on the island of Jamaica, and the Africans who have inhabited the island. It is also influenced by the crops introduced into the island from tropical West Africa and Southeast Asia, which are now grown locally. Jamaican cuisine includes dishes from the different cultures brought to the island, while other dishes are novel or a fusion of techniques and traditions. A wide variety of seafood, tropical fruits, bats and meats are available.

White Plains location is coming soon:

Restaurant's Main Door Photo by the author-- BY

Order online and delivery services available; Doordash, Uber Eats, Grubhub and ezcater

References:

A conversation with the owner, Peter Mardock.

