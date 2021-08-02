Valhalla, NY

Kensico Dam Plaza Westchester: Free Gym, Hiking Trail, & Nature for Adventure.1 Bronx River Parkway, Valhalla, NY10595

Bassey BY

An open space for your weekend relaxation, family picnic, biking, and exercise. The Kensico Dam Plaza is admission-free. And free parking all day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OjUJc_0bCgan5R00
The Kensico DamBy the author-- BY

Location:

1 Bronx River Parkway, Valhalla, NY 10595. Hours: Open seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. 914. 231.4033. A short drive from White Plains city center and a stroll from Valhalla, NY train station.

The Westchester County government provides the history of the Kensico Dam:

The Kensico Dam was built under the old dam that formed Lake Kensico, using stone taken from the adjacent Cranberry Lake Park. More electric power was applied for its creation than any other construction work for the Catskill water supply...The dam was completed in 1917. It is 307 feet high and 1,843 feet long and forms the Kensico reservoir. It was acquired as parkland in 1963 by the New York City Watershed Commission and remains the property of the New York City Department of Environmental Protection. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places as part of the Bronx River Parkway Reservation.

The Fit-Trail:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FPnBh_0bCgan5R00
The Fitness TrailBy the author-- BY

At the main entrance of the Kensico Dam, turn right to the Fit-Trail. First, make a left turn to park your car or bike. This free gym consists of many stations located along the trail in the same area. The good news is you don't need a gym instructor or an expert for instruction. Instruction is written in a simple language for you to follow.

The Rising: Westchester County 9/11 Memorial.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qVinz_0bCgan5R00
Rising: 9/11 MemorialBy the author-- BY

The Kinesio Dam Plaza hosts a memorial for Westchester citizens who died on 09/11/2001. If you would like, visit the memorial site to learn more about the people who domestic and international terrorists killed on 09/11.

Nature Adventure:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OELkq_0bCgan5R00
Nature essential at Kensico Dam PlazaBy the author-- BY

Kensico Dam houses nature everywhere. The nature around the Dam will take you on an adventure. For example, wood to explore, walking and hiking trail for self-reflection, benches for observation, flowers, and trees for questions and investigation.

More information from the Westchester County park services:

  • Restrooms: Main building and portable potties available daily 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. (open until 7 p.m. March through Nov.)  all year except on Thanksgiving and Christmas.
  • County parks map & guide
  • Nature study.
  • Outdoor films.
  • Dogs: Must be leashed. Please pick up after your pets.
  • No dogs are allowed in picnic areas.

I think Kensico Dam Plaza is a nice place for an outdoor summer wedding or a family reunion. Call the park services for more information. 914.231.4033

The park is well-maintained for your enjoyment. Please pick up after your dog or you'll be ticketed. Westchester, NY public space violation's fine ranges from $200 to $500. Be wise.
Thanks for reading, and have a great weekend.
References:
https://parks.westchestergov.com/kensico-dam-plaza
https://parks.westchestergov.com/images/stories/pdfs/2018YourMpGuideWEB.pdf
https://parks.westchestergov.com/2015-02-06-20-39-05/170-activities/1828-park-passes
Personal experience.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 1

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_ce1d3cfef5cd4adffcbc5d629f955502.blob

Hey Friends, LMSW*Lifestyle consultant*Wellness/Recovery coach* I create stories that help you get healthier, happier, wealthier, and wiser.

Westchester County, NY
76 followers
Loading

More from Bassey BY

White Plains, NY

Coming Soon: Cravin Jamaican Cuisine 74 Mamaroneck Ave. White Plains, NY 10601

Cravin Jamaican Cuisine's second location is coming to White Plains, 74 Mamaroneck Ave, NY 10601. 914.358.5111. Cavin Jamaican Cuisine, White Plains, NYPhoto by the author-- BY.Read full story
2 comments
Lake George, NY

Lake George, NY 12845: A Weekend Getaway For New Yorkers. A Great Place for A Family Road Trip.

Lake George, NY 12845 is a local vacation spot for New Yorkers. Lake George is great place for a family road trip and a short vacation. LG has amenties for you to host summer camp, birthday or graduation party, summer wedding, anniversary celebration, and baby or business shower.Read full story
White Plains, NY

Expressions Hair Design White Plains.The Best Natural Hair Salon In Westchester, NY: Sisterlocks, Dreadlocks, &Twists

Expressions Hair Design specializes in African/Black natural hairstyles—Sisterlocks, dreadlocks, braids, cornrows, and twists for women, men, girls, and boys. Location: 166 Fulton Street/ Route119, White Plains, NY 10606. 914.948.3680. By appointment only.Read full story

Learn About A Healthy Snack — Broccoli.

A healthy snack is good for you after a long day without food or after an hour in the gym. It can help replenish our energy and speed up muscle recovery. Studies have shown that too much junk food makes us sick.Read full story

The Best Treatment for Child Abuse Is Prevention. Ways to Prevent, Recognize, and Stop Child Abuse.

What is child abuse, and what it’s not? Practical examples of child abuse and how to prevent it. Research shows the best treatment for child abuse is prevention. “I couldn't believe a four-year-old was doing dishes. He was standing on the stool, doing the dishes while his mom was talking to me.” Is this child abuse?Read full story
White Plains, NY

The Best Westchester Steakhouse: Benjamin Steak House Westchester 610 Hartsdale Road, White Plains, NY 10607

Are you looking for a classic restaurant for your special occasion? Benjamin Steak House Westchester is an awesome place to have a birthday, graduation, anniversary, retirement, business lunch or dinner, or any private event.Read full story
White Plains, NY

White Plains Farmers’ Market: 59 Court Street. White Plains, NY. It opens on Wednesdays 8.30am-3.30 pm

On Wednesdays, White Plains Famers' Market opens for the public. Shop for fresh vegetables, fruits, baked goods, and plants or seeds for your garden. Also, stop by and grab your breakfast and lunch before heading to work. You will meet friendly local farmers. Chat with them and ask questions about the fruits or vegetables you want to buy. You may get some tips on gardening. Just ask!Read full story
Elmsford, NY

How to Bake Salmon Fish

No experience is required. You can make a healthy dinner while working on your laptop. According to Havard Health Publishing, salmon lowers cholesterol. Are you tired of spending more money on a restaurant or fast food? You can make your dinner and enjoy healthy food.Read full story
White Plains, NY

HomeGoods Store at White Plains, NY: Furnish Your Home, Office, or College Dormitory Your Own Way

You don't need to break the bank when you need things for your college dormitory, home, or office. White Plains HomeGoods store is a one-stop for all your home or office needs, and gifts for your loved ones. Things in this store are high quality, attractive, unique, and less expensive.Read full story

Reparent Yourself and Take Your Power Back. As a Child, Your Parents Did You Wrong, and Now, You Can Undo the Wrong.

3 Practical Ways to Reparent Yourself and Be Happy. “My parents made my life miserable. I was abused by my mother and my father left when I was 11. I worked my butt off. I have a successful career, yet holding onto my childhood’s baggage. I’m struggling in my marriage and my childhood experience is a shadow tagging me around, (sic).”Read full story

Declutter Your Space and Improve Your Life. 7 Simple Steps to Organize Your Closet

Declutter your space and improve your life. “Don’t agonize. Organize.” — Floryncy Kennedy. Being organized saves you time, energy, and money. If you are busy, hire an organizer. A professional organizer can help you organize your house as a dry cleaner helps with dry cleaning. Also, a professional organizer can teach you organizing skills and clutter reduction.Read full story
Westchester County, NY

Tips For A First-Time Home Renter In Westchester, NY

Are you a college student, law student, medical student/resident, or a recent college graduate moving to Westchester, NY?. Are you renting a home for the first time? Are you a student or intern relocating or living in Westchester, NY, or NYC?Read full story
1 comments

Bill Cosby Is Out. Now What: Free Woman to Woman Talk About Protecting Ourselves and Parenting Our Girls and Boys

Women are the best people to stop sexism, sexual harassment, and sexual assault. We need to change or improve how we raised our children and learn how to speak out when we have the power.Read full story
New York City, NY

Buying A House Or An Apartment In Westchester, NY

Are you thinking of moving to Westchester, NY, in the fall?. If your answer is yes, this is a time of the year to start looking and deciding which city or town you want to live in.Read full story
Tarrytown, NY

4th Of July: A Happy Day at RiverWalk Park, Tarrytown, NY

Beautiful scenic Hudson River and activities for you and your family to enjoy. All free. Do you need something to do on the 4th of July? Do you feel like not driving for a long distance?Read full story
White Plains, NY

Make Sweet Tomatoes Stew. Get Fresh Tomatoes at Farmer's Market 59 Court Street, White Plains, NY 10601

Follow these simple steps to make a healthy tomato stew. Tomato is a fruit. You can eat it as you eat apples or strawberries. Tomatoes are the major dietary source of the antioxidant lycopene, linked to many health benefits, including reducing heart disease and cancer risk. In addition, tomatoes provide you with vitamin C, potassium, folate, vitamin K, and fiber.Read full story

Your Fitness and Your Happiness.The Connection Between Your Health and Your Happiness

Everyone wants to be happy. To many people, happiness means being at peace with yourself and your loved ones. Therefore, the key to happiness is working on a healthy relationship with yourself. To develop this relationship, we often assume the areas to focus on are our minds and hearts.Read full story

Do You Desire Good Health? Own A Garden

Research indicates that owning and tendering a garden can positively impact our mental health. “If you have a garden and a library, you have everything you need.” Marcus Tullius Cicero.Read full story

Comments / 1

Community Policy