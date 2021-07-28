The Best Treatment for Child Abuse Is Prevention. Ways to Prevent, Recognize, and Stop Child Abuse.

Bassey BY

What is child abuse, and what it’s not? Practical examples of child abuse and how to prevent it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ea4ZR_0b8ipa9s00
A childPhoto by Daiga Ellaby on Unsplash

Research shows the best treatment for child abuse is prevention.

“I couldn't believe a four-year-old was doing dishes. He was standing on the stool, doing the dishes while his mom was talking to me.” Is this child abuse?

My professional experience shows child abuse is a learned behavior, and it can be unlearned.

Again and again, many of my clients were a victim or a perpetrator of child abuse. As children, they were either abused by their relatives, coaches, priest, teachers, youth pastors, friends, grandparents, or parents living with untreated mental illness, learning disabilities, or drug addictions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gYra7_0b8ipa9s00
Baby on the back of the motherPhoto by Annie Spratt on Unsplash

In New York State, parents are required to take minimal care of their children under eighteen in the best way they can. No fancy house or millions of dollars in the bank to be a reasonable parent — provide time, food, medical needs, education, a clean place to sleep, and seek government assistance as needed.

What is not child abuse?

In many cultures, young children help around the house. They help to do dishes, pick up toys, fold laundry, help in the family business, or make their lunch — learning living skills improve self-esteem.

Would you please not call the hotline or police for children cleaning after themselves? Many families can’t afford a maid.

What is child abuse?

The Family Court Act of the state of New York defines child neglect or abuse as the act, or failure to act, by any parent or caretaker that results in the death, serious physical or emotional harm, sexual abuse, or exploitation of a child under the age of 18.

Nearly 700,000 children are abused in the U.S each year.

Call to report child abuse in New York: 1–800–342–3720.

Parenting:

In some cases, parenting is modeling, and a parent’s experience and environment play a role in who abuses or takes minimal care of a child.

My professional experience shows child abuse is a learned behavior, and it can be prevented.

Examples of child abuse in simple terms:

Child abuse is an equal opportunity, and it happens in all races, incomes, genders, professions, and education. For example, a social worker with the CPS, a family court judge, a priest, or a CVS clerk can abuse a child. Pay attention because anyone can harm a child, and the following are some examples:

  • Neglect: Expose a child to family violence or any harm. Fail to provide minimal food, shelter, clothing, medical services, or education.
  • Emotional: Your child becomes your parent. Expose a child to domestic violence. Subject a child to humiliation, fear, verbal terror, or extreme criticism.
  • Sexual: Have sex with a child or expose a child to sexual intercourse, pornography, or prostitution.
  • Physical: Study shows corporal punishment may cause fear and other mental health issues. When you hit a child with a belt to cause physical or emotional harm to them.
  • Mental: Parents or others demand total submission and respect from a child.

Prevent child abuse:

Many studies show the best treatment for child abuse is prevention. We tend to live what we experienced and unconsciously parent the way we observed our parents and others. Seek help if you experienced any childhood traumas before you become a parent.

CDC-Kaiser ACE questionnaire is where to start to explore your early childhood experience.

As a parent, take care of yourself and ask for help raising your child. It takes a village to raise a well-adjusted child.

Educate your child from a young age regarding what is right and wrong ( your core values). Work hard and smart to supervise your children and teach them life skills. Treat child abuse as you would with COVID-19. Anyone can abuse a child — a parent, siblings, grandparent, best friend, neighbor, teacher, coach, or a beloved youth pastor.

Parenting is a hard job; seek help.

Recognize child abuse:

Sometimes it’s difficult to recognize child abuse. But a few things to look for  are; marks on the body, difficulty walking or an extreme fear of changing clothes before peers, and non-cultural artwork or play. Children tend to act out their abuse with other children or on toys or artworks.

Pat attention to your child and observe everything and everyone. Trust, but always verify.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ezWkw_0b8ipa9s00
Father and childPhoto by Venyamin Koretskiy on Unsplash

Help, report, and stop child abuse:

When you see something, do something. Pay attention to young parents — offer smiles or words of encouragement and inspiration.

Stop child abuse. Do something when you notice domestic violence in your apartment building, church, or a family reunion celebration. Call the hotline if children are involved. Call 1–800–4-A-CHILD (1–800–422–4453). Reporting child abuse can help the family and children get back on their feet with assistance from the government or relatives.

No worries, you’re an anonymous reporter.

Remember:

“The greater a child’s terror, and the earlier it is experienced, the harder it becomes to develop a strong and healthy sense of self.” — Nathaniel Branden.

The best treatment for child abuse is prevention.

We can stop child abuse by helping and reporting any harm to a child under 18. Child abuse destroys many innocent lives, and taxpayers pay millions of dollars annually to treat maltreated children. Do something to help a child, family, and your community.

When you see something, say and do something. Call the hotline to help a child and family today.

“If you suspect a child has been harmed or is at risk, please dial 1–800–342–3720, to report what you have seen or heard. You can make a difference.” — OCFS

Help yourself grow.

References:

Westchester County, NY

Westchester County, NY
71 followers
