The best beaches in San Diego for this weekend.

Wipeout Beach La Jolla.com

With summer in full swing, San Diegans have been flocking to the coast for an escape from the heat. But what's better than soaking up some rays at a seaside resort?

A day trip out of town to explore somewhere new!

Whether you're looking for a quick weekend getaway or something more long-term, this list will help you find your San Diego, and neighborhood, beach dream.

Newport Beach

Balboa Island, which is part of Newport Beach, is a fun, family-friendly destination https://theculturetrip.com/north-america/usa/california/articles/the-top-10-things-to-see-and-do-in-

This sunny beach on the Northshore is a favorite among water sports enthusiasts throughout California and even internationally.

The Wedge Dreamstime

It is a popular spot for surfing, snorkeling, and kiteboarding. The water is also great for fishing, jet skiing, or just laying out in the sun.

You can easily spot whales here! Dreamstime

La Jolla

In the heart of La Jolla, this beach not only offers a great view of the ocean but a one-of-a-kind shopping experience as well.

With more than 40 boutiques to choose from, you're sure to find something you will love!

The beach also has plenty of restaurants where one can enjoy fresh seafood for lunch or an evening meal.

In addition, the beach is also home to some of San Diego's best hotels and restaurants, which make it the perfect weekend getaway destination.

South Carlsbad State Beach

South Carlsbad State Beach California Beaches

Just 20 minutes south of downtown San Diego, this beach offers a great escape while staying close to home. The area is known for its surfing and swimming spots.

There are also plenty of places to enjoy a picnic or stop for lunch.

The area has a rich agricultural history.

It also has two state landmarks to explore: the Carlsbad Flower Fields and the famous Solana Beach Train Station. In addition, there are plenty of shops, restaurants, and art galleries in nearby Solana Beach.

Torrey Pines State Beach

Torrey Pines State Beach La Jolla.com

Located in Del Mar, this beautiful beach is a 10-mile drive north of downtown San Diego.

The area is known for its natural beauty as well as a popular surf spot.

There are also several hiking trails in the area that visitors can explore.

In addition, those looking to learn more about the area's history and nature should check out the Torrey Pines State Reserve.

What to bring: your checklist!

Here is also a shortlist of what to bring with you to spend the perfect San Diegan day at the beach:

Sunscreen. San Diego County enjoys an average of 300 days of sunshine a year, so it is vital to protect your skin from those harmful rays. Sunburns are one of the leading causes of skin cancer, so make sure that you have a high SPF and wear protective clothing when going out into the sun.

San Diego County enjoys an average of 300 days of sunshine a year, so it is vital to protect your skin from those harmful rays. Sunburns are one of the leading causes of skin cancer, so make sure that and wear protective clothing when going out into the sun. Drinks. Be sure to grab some refreshments before heading out. Alcohol is not permitted on most beaches in California, and many states prohibit glass bottles as well. Water bottles are recommended for those who want to be environmentally conscious or watch their spending while on vacation.

Be sure to grab some refreshments before heading out. Alcohol is not permitted on most beaches in California, and many states prohibit glass bottles as well. Water bottles are recommended for those who want to be environmentally conscious or watch their spending while on vacation. Food. If you plan on spending the entire day at the beach, pack some lunch or snacks to enjoy during the trip. Many beach areas do not have any food services, so you may find yourself heading out to town for lunch. Remember that no glass bottles are allowed, so make sure your drinks are in cans or plastic.

If you plan on spending the entire day at the beach, Many beach areas do not have any food services, so you may find yourself heading out to town for lunch. Remember that no glass bottles are allowed, so make sure your drinks are in cans or plastic. Towels. After all of that fun in the water, it is important to dry off and relax on a towel. Most beach attendants have umbrellas, but it is best to be prepared by bringing along a towel. Be sure to bring an extra towel for yourself and for your belongings as well.

After all of that fun in the water, it is important to dry off and relax on a towel. Most beach attendants have umbrellas, but it is best to be prepared by bringing along a towel. Be sure to bring an extra towel for yourself and for your belongings as well. Footwear. You should have shoes for walking around while at the beach, and for when you go into town. There are plenty of restaurants and shops to explore in San Diego. So make sure that your feet stay comfortable during your trip!

You should have shoes for walking around while at the beach, and for when you go into town. There are plenty of restaurants and shops to explore in San Diego. So make sure that your feet stay comfortable during your trip! Scrubs. Along with swimming suits or other beachwear, one may want to wear a change of clothes before heading out to the beach. Be sure to keep everything clean so that it does not become ruined once you are done with your activities in the water.

These are just a few of the many beaches located in and around San Diego. Whatever your weekend plans may be, there's sure to be an adventurous experience awaiting you around every corner! Find your perfect beach destination and let us know about it!

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.