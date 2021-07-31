Los Angeles, CA

The best beaches in Los Angeles for this weekend.

Barbara Fava

Los Angeles is one of the best places to come for a beach vacation.

The city has some of the most beautiful beaches in the country.

But instead of just randomly picking one of the popular beaches near your hotel, check out these best beaches for this weekend.

You will never know which beach will end up being your favorite!

The list includes long stretches of coastline, secluded locations, and some more crowded ones, perfect for a day trip.

Possibly the best part is that every single one has a nice view, so you can sit back and enjoy the waves without having to worry about people around you.

So grab a towel, put on some sunscreen and get ready to splash around!

We have just picked out our top favorites:

- Malibu Beach:

This beach is located at Point Dume, on Highway 1, the one that connects Santa Monica and Los Angeles ports.

It is named for its location and because it faces Malibu Point, a headland north of the city.

The beach is famous for its blond sand and clear waters. The area features cliffs, waves, and beautiful views of the Pacific in all seasons.

It is a bit of a drive to get there, so it is best to take the bus all the way to Zuma Beach. From there, you can see Malibu Pier.

As you drive in, to the left, you can spot Point Dume.

You will find people surfing or relaxing on the beach or in the sun on any day of the year.

But, if you ever feel like watching beautiful waves roll in while sipping a latte, this is your spot!

- Venice Beach:

One of the most colorful places in Los Angeles, Venice Beach is known for its shops and street performers.

The actual beach is small and can get crowded, but the area next to it is a great place to go on a walk or even for a bike ride.

Walking in Venice BeachBrian Champlin / We Like L.A.

This is one of the most touristic yet bohemian places in Los Angeles.

There are many different views of the beaches and the ocean, so you can enjoy them every season.

The locations for some of the most popular surf spots are right at the end of Ocean Front Walk, which means that it is very close to many hotels in Los Angeles.

For people who love surfing, this is definitely a place where they will want to spend more time!

- Santa Monica Beach:

Santa Monica State Beach – South Beach - wooden Boardwalk on the beachCalifornia Beaches

Santa Monica offers one of the most beautiful beaches in Los Angeles and nearby attractions such as the Santa Monica Pier.

The beach is located in the Pacific Ocean and has a view of the Santa Monica Mountains.

They are visible in some parts of the city.

The waves along this beach can sometimes be strong, so attention must be given when swimming or surfing.

Shining sun in Santa Monica beach CaliforniaCalifornia Beaches

But whether you are looking for a place to chill out in the sun or a place to lay out on vacation, this is your spot!

I used to go there by bus right from Wilshire Boulevard and have breakfast in one of the lovely coffee places.

The Third Street Promenade is a great shopping center just a couple of blocks away from the Pier, and there are many shops and restaurants where to take a break from the heat of the beach.

It would take some time getting to this one, however, so it would make more sense to go with a friend and drive all the way there for some fun!

- Huntington State Beach:

Huntingon State BeachSurf City USA

This beach is located in Orange County, and it is one of the largest beaches in Orange County.

It is located between Newport Beach and Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve, across the Golden State Freeway from Los Angeles.

The beach has a beautiful vista of the Santa Ana Mountains in addition to natural beauty like rocks, waterfalls, and lagoons.

It is also known for its surfing activities.

The beaches are very accessible, and you will meet surfers and windsurfers there.

The water is clean and pure for swimming.

And there are showers and other restroom facilities available on the beach.

So come to Los Angeles this weekend for a fantastic beach vacation!

