San Diego let's go hiking! The places you can't miss this weekend!

Iron Mountain. Peggy Peattie

Whether you are a newbie or avid hiker, there is plenty of fun to be had.

Hiking is an outdoor activity that most of us can do at our own pace.

It does not matter if you are not super trained or if you are a beginner.

There is a hiking spot for everyone.

I tried to make a list of hiking trails for families, friends, solos.

And also for mountain lovers, ocean lovers, and lake lovers.

I really wanted to offer you multiple choices to make everyone happy.

This article will detail some top places that offer quality trails, interesting terrain, and great scenery. So strap on your boots and get ready for the adventure!

Here is a list of some of the best hikes in San Diego County:

1. Torrey Pines at La Jolla Shores

Torrey Pines Lodge Torrey Pines

Torrey Pines is known for its superb hiking trails.

This place offers both a long but easy trail and a more difficult one with uneven terrain.

It is about 2.3 miles, so not super long, but still a great hiking place.

A walk on the beach? Why not! Great Runs

The other well-known trail is the Black's Beach Trail, which gives you an up-close look at La Jolla's famous sea cliffs.

It is not maintained, but it makes a fun experience.

2. Deer Springs Valley and Palomar Mountain State Park

The park Parks.ca.gov

The trail that runs around the park is 5.5 miles long and gives you a great view of the 6,140 ft. peak of Palomar Mountain.

The pine trees are thick in this hike and give you a feel of being in a different world.

The map of the park Parks.ca.gov

If you are feeling adventurous, then this is the trail for you!

The park is home to one of the highest peaks in San Diego County.

3. Lake Morena

This is the closest you can get to a wilderness in San Diego.

The eight-mile hike and 3,000 feet elevation park will take you through a variety of terrains, including rivers and mountains.

The lake Hidden San Diego

It is a non-motorized area and a reservoir.

Experienced hikers might even see some mountain lions, so please be careful and respect their spaces.

4. La Jolla Coast trail

This trail is only about 0.6 miles long.

La Jolla Coast trail offers panoramic views of the ocean while walking through natural arches and small caves.

However, this trail is perfect for sea lovers like me.

You do not need to be an experienced hiker to hike this trail, and it is family-friendly.

If you have kids, it might be an excellent idea for a Sunday trip.

La Jolla La Jolla By the Sea

5. Torrey Pines State Park

Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve

Torrey Pines has three trails that are great for both novice and experienced hikers.

It takes about two hours to complete it.

Another one is a flat coastal trail, and the last is a long but moderate trail with hills that reach up to 396 feet.

If you plan to go on any of these trails, bear in mind the ticks, poison oak, and rattlesnakes.

This park is known to be inhabited by them.

The rule that you are a guest in their house is always a piece of great advice.

I would love to give you a shortlist of what to bring and protect yourself when you are out in the wild.

What to bring.

Notebook and pencils/pencils to note down if you decide to go off the map. It is life-saving to note down your directions.

A camera to take photos and videos along the way.

Your phone has to be fully charged and possibly have a backup battery just in case your battery goes flat. You never know if you may need your phone to call for help.

Hat possibly in a bright color, just like your clothes to avoid a heat stroke.

A rain jacket and sunglasses

Sunscreen all over your body (trust me on this one!)

Waterproof backpack or a bag with a zipper that closes from both sides. It prevents the water from entering your pack.

Baby wipes are also great, and you never know when you will need them. In general, there are no bathrooms on the hiking trails.

A first aid kit is necessary. So make sure to pack repellent for bugs, some after-bite aid.

So make sure to pack repellent for bugs, some after-bite aid. Wear hiking boots and long socks. If a snake accidentally aims at your ankles, at least you will be protected.

Said so, have a fun and safe trip to all of you!

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.