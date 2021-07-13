San Diego, CA

These San Diegans are Willy Wonka in real life! Three candy stores you can't miss!

Barbara Fava

The Something Sweet ShopThe Something Sweet Shop

Nobody can resist the temptation of a yummy, sugary treat!

And while San Diego has no shortage of sweets, these three options are some of the best to be found in the city.

Everybody has a favorite candy store.

It is a little bit like going to a place where you can feel a child again, receive a sweet hug, breathe sweet scents and wake up memories from your childhood.

With each store having its own unique flavors and selections, there really is no shortage of options!

So whether you have a sweet tooth or are just looking to find something new, these top three stores are definitely worth your time.

Each store has its own unique selection of candies, from traditional options to more modern flavors.

And some stores even have their own homemade fudge!

These stores are also located near several restaurants in the area, so it's never been easier to find something delicious to munch on while you're out.

1. Candy Depot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wPvxO_0avIRQS700
Candy DepotCandy Depot

One of the best places for anyone out for a sweet adventure on the town is Candy Depot.

This store has both traditional candies such as Jelly Bellys, Mexican candies, and truffles.

But also more modern options such as Sour Prosecco Bears.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=058aRg_0avIRQS700
Sour Prosecco BearsCandy Depot

They won my heart with these, but also with the Pink Champagne Bears.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iULAS_0avIRQS700
Pink Champagne BearsCandy Depot

It takes a genius to start selling the adult versions of the worldwide famous gummy bears.

If you're looking for something a little more adventurous and want to try something new, several different choices won't disappoint.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zc5iP_0avIRQS700
Candy DepotXpozd Photography

On their website, their statement is joyful and lovely, reflecting the family owning the business:

Candy Depot has been nestled in the heart of Hillcrest for 26 years. The new owners, Shannon, and Melissa Dove are The Candy Pushers of Candy Depot. They look forward to providing a fun, friendly, and flavorful experience to their community. Do you fancy Taffy, Jelly Bellys, Mexican candies, gummies, chocolate, or even chocolate-covered gummies? With over 500 different varieties to choose from, they are sure that you will find something to satisfy your sweet tooth! They even have a great selection of retro candy that will bring forth fond childhood memories across generations.

They are currently renovating their shop, adding more space to it for our happiness.

Find them at 1295 University Avenue #1B from Friday on!

2. The Something Sweet Shop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cfwdH_0avIRQS700
The Something Sweet ShopThe Something Sweet Shop

A family-owned store that has been open for years, this place is a San Diego must.

This shop has a wide variety of different candies to suit anyone's tastes.

They are located in the iconic Seaport Village at 839 W. Harbor Drive, Suite C-2.

About them we can read:

The Something Sweet Shop is family-owned and operated by Jeana and Christian Chavez, 1st generation San Diego State Aztec graduates! Planting roots in our hometown with our two boys and sharing our love for all things sweet!

I think that people having a family business a candy store are amazing people, the kind of humans that you would love to have as friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QRpll_0avIRQS700
The two owners with their two sons.The Something Sweet Shop

And as you may have noticed, it is common among candy stores owners to run the business with their families.

They are specialized in making customized candy charcuterie boards, a brilliant idea for a present.

I mean, I would love it if someone would show up with a candy charcuterie board.

And I am pretty sure that you would love it as well after seeing the photo of one of those boards:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dvnfw_0avIRQS700
One of the charcuterie boards.The Something Sweet Shop

3. Cousin's Candy Shops

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zfY6L_0avIRQS700
Judy, the owner while preparing some Salt Water TaffyCousin's Candy Shop

This store is located in Old Town San Diego and is known for being big on variety and having an array of candies.

They are located at 2711 San Diego Avenue, San Diego, and their claim is Old Fashion Candy In A Historical Setting.

And it is absolutely true.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kSOkt_0avIRQS700
Cousin's Candy ShopCousin's Candy Shop

The candy shop itself, with its unique interior design, is also a sight to see!

They offer a wide range of different choices, including hand-made Saltwater Taffy!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3drtn4_0avIRQS700
Cousin's Candy ShopCousin's Candy Shop

They are a paradise for all the nostalgics searching for the candies that made their childhood happy.

Cousin's serves up some delicious candies, and if you are a fan of Willy Wonka style, this is the place for you!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JHICU_0avIRQS700
Cousin's Candy ShopCousin's Candy Shop

Judy McCord is the owner of Old Town Cousins Candy Shop.

She began her candy adventure after retiring as a flight attendant in 1987.

For the past 34 years, she has been dedicating herself to candies making people happy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mmHnH_0avIRQS700
Cousin's Candy ShopCousin's Candy Shop

These were our favorite candy stores for this week!

Let us know if you have visited them, or if you prefer some other shops!

