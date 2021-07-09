Home-made pasta in San Diego? Here our favorite three Italian restaurants!

Carbonara Piacere Mio

What if tonight we go for a romantic dinner in one of the best Italian restaurants in San Diego?

Imagine the red wine, the delicious pasta alla carbonara, and the soft lights of candles on an outdoor patio.

I bet that you are already getting ready for it.

Italian food has been since forever a romantic (if not the most) cuisine in Europe.

Linguine with clams Baci Restaurant

Today we want to explore with you the three best Italian restaurants in San Diego, those that will make you think about the pasta you used to eat at your Nonna's house.

We hope you will love (and get inspired by) this list, and we are looking forward to finding new Italian restaurants for our next post.

San Diego is a big city with many restaurants, and sometimes it can be hard to find the best ones.

However, San Diego is one of the top cities in the US when it comes to Italian restaurants.

Let's dig into the list and find you your next Italian spot.

1. Baci Restaurant

Pork tomahawk Baci Restaurant

Defined multiply times as excellent by many clients, and having one of the best Italian coffee in town, Baci Restaurant could not be missed on our list.

It is a romantic restaurant with tasty food, and that will make you feel at home.

One of the clients stated:

Excellent, excellent, excellent! This is one of THE places to eat in San Diego! The quality of service, food, and ambiance is barred none. We were lucky enough to come on a night where they were serving both sea urchin and abalone. Both were amazing. The Berkshire pork chop is also incredible. I can't wait to come here, again and again, to chip away at the menu- if the amazing nightly specials don't distract from the task! On the menu, we had the pappardelle al sugo d'agnello, the burrata that will melt in your mouth, the mezzi rigatoni al cinghiale, and the best of all among the clients, filet mignon al Cognac.

If you want to enjoy some great Italian food in San Diego, Baci Restaurant is definitely a must-go spot.

For the true fans of the Italian taste, they have a praised osso buco, one of the most delicious meat you can ever eat.

Burrata Baci Restaurant

Desserts are also to die for! Expect to eat pasta like the one you used to eat when you were a kid, but with an artistic touch that will make it feel like it is homemade by your grandma.

So, next time you want to treat yourself to some authentic Italian food in San Diego, don't miss Baci Restaurant when choosing where to go!

Baci Restaurant is located at 1955 Morena Blvd, San Diego, CA 92110.

2. Giovanni's Italian Restaurant

The entrance Steven McGovern

Giovanni's Italian Restaurant is a lovely Italian restaurant in San Diego that will make you feel at home.

It will give you the authentic feeling of being in Italy.

Their pizza has to be the best in San Diego, and we highly recommend their Margherita with a thin crust.

On the menu, expect to see low prices compared to the competitors and an extended choice of dishes.

This restaurant is located ten minutes away from the airport and ten minutes away from the beach.

Snacks Giovanni's Italian Restaurant

It is the perfect restaurant for a last Italian meal in San Diego before heading to the seaside or going to catch your next flight.

All the staff is friendly and helpful, the sense of feeling welcome is a priority at Giovanni's Italian Restaurant.

It is probably the cheapest Italian restaurant in San Diego, and they manage to keep excellent quality of their food.

3. Piacere Mio

Piacere Mio Piacere Mio

Piacere Mio in Italian means my pleasure.

This place is a gem you need to discover at least once during your trip or life in San Diego.

They have two locations, one in South Park at 1947 Fern Street and the second one at 16490 Paseo Del Sur unit 135.

Both locations are lovely and with a romantic patio for you to enjoy your outdoor dinner.

The menu is specialized in Italian food, and they offer food for everyone's taste.

Piacere Mio Piacere Mio

Food is to die for, and prices are low compared to the competition.

If you love pasta, you will definitely love Piacere Mio: their motto is

Obsessed with homemade pasta.

Nothing better than that!

Home-made pasta and pesto. Piacere Mio

They have an outstanding taste in presenting their dishes, and the atmosphere is airy and modern.

Try also their Prosciutto E Burrata.

For those unaware of what a burrata is, it is a mozzarella-like cheese with a creamy center.

Needless to say, it is delicious.

If you like snacking while drinking, go for their Bruschetta.

It will be the best Bruschetta you ever had!

Want to taste delicious Italian food in San Diego? Stop by one of these restaurants and tell us what you think!

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.