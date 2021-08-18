Get Back to Nature at Chipp-A-Waters Park

photo courtesy of @karin0724

As well as being home to the bustling campus of Central Michigan University, Mount Pleasant Michigan has some wonderful outdoor recreation options to enjoy during the summer months. One of visitors’ and locals’ favorite things to do in Mt Pleasant Michigan is visiting Chipp-A-Waters Park, most of which rests on a state conservation area.

Activities And Scenery In Chipp-A-Waters Park

A haven for wildlife, Chipp-A-Waters Park is an escape for anyone who wants to enjoy the great outdoors along the Chippewa River. Located on the west side of Mt Pleasant, just off M-20, the park encompasses 30 acres of green space and woodlands where kids and adults alike can go to learn and play. It has a playground and open air picnic shelter.

The main attraction at Chipp-A-Waters Park, though, is the Gregory K. Baderschneider Riverwalk Trail.

Gregory K. Baderschneider Riverwalk Trail & Connected Parks

Also referred to as the Access Adventure Trail, the Gregory K. Baderschneider Riverwalk Trail path is 1.8 miles long and winds northeast through four other parks from the south end of Chipp-A-Waters Park. It’s a universally accessible trail created to highlight one of the most scenic natural resources in Mount Pleasant while promoting healthy lifestyles.

It has nature interpretation signs that tell readers about the landscape features and wildlife along the Chippewa River. You can use a smart device to scan the QR codes on numbered signs to hear a narrated guided tour.

As you walk northeast on the GKB Riverwalk Trail, the first of the other parks that you come to is Mill Pond Park. Covering 90 acres, this park rests in the center of the community. It’s mostly a wooded wetland with the Chippewa River running through it. There’s playground equipment, a picnic area, a fishing dock, and a canoe landing. Continuing the journey, you’ll enter the 5-acre Nelson Park, which has a few picnic tables, grills, a fishing dock, and a canoe landing.

The next park over is Island Park, a large 50-acre park behind City Hall. You’ll find the Michigan Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial here and a variety of activities and features, including:

A playscape

Canoe landing

Fishing dock

Picnic tables and grills

Two basketball courts

Three softball fields

Four tennis courts

Four shuffleboard courts

Eight horseshoe pits

Island Park has its own Skate Park too, which is open from dawn to dusk. Furthermore, children ages 12 and younger will love the 2,095-square-foot Spray Park with 12 water features and 100 water-activated nozzles and sprayers.

The last park that the GKB Riverwalk Trail passes through is Pickens Field. This 15-acre sports park has two softball fields and two Little League Baseball fields. Additionally, playground equipment is available.

Paddle The Chippewa River Water Trail

If you prefer to experience Mount Pleasant in the water, consider paddling the Chippewa River Water Trail. The river stretches for about 80 miles and has an abundance of fish. Along the way, it passes through all of the parks listed above as well as:

The Chippewa River is popular among people who like to canoe, kayak, and go tubing on the water. You can rent a canoe, kayak, or tubes from Chippewa River Outfitters, which is a less than 5-minute drive from Chipp-A-Waters Park.

Where Get A Bite To Eat In Mt Pleasant

After you expend energy exploring Mount Pleasant’s parks and the Chippewa River, you can get an energy boost at Ponder Coffee Company. This coffee shop offers a memorable craft experience that engages the whole story behind coffee.

Or, you can cool off with a generous serving of frozen dessert from Doozie’s Ice Cream Place. This ice cream shop has over 20 hand-dipped flavors, more than 85 Arctic Swirl flavors, and countless combinations for shakes and sundaes. Diabetic-friendly, lactose-free, and vegan soft serve options are available too.

For a more substantial meal, go to Vin Trofeo’s Pizzeria & Pub for quality pizza pies with made-in-house dough and sauce. You can even order vegan and gluten-free items. If you’re in the mood for Japanese, Midori Sushi and Martini Lounge serves the freshest sushi and best hand-crafted cocktails in Mount Pleasant. Maybe you want Mexican cuisine, and you can order burritos, tacos, enchiladas, quesadillas, and more at Los Palominos.

