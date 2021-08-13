Go Back in Time at the Tahquamenon Logging Museum

photo courtesy of @beninhowell

Are you looking for a great thing to add to your summer bucket list and learn more about Michigan’s history? Explore the eastern Upper Peninsula and be sure to add the Tahquamenon Logging Museum to your list. The museum is located just north of Newberry and is a must-see.

About The Tahquamenon Logging Museum

The Tahquamenon Logging Museum features many artifacts from the early days of lumbering in Michigan. It is a great place to spend a warm summer day. You can explore the museum, take a stroll on the nature trail, and explore the boardwalk, where you will experience a fantastic view of the river.

Make sure you hit the museum early in the morning so that you can enjoy one of the excellent lumberjack breakfasts that are offered in the Cook Shack. Breakfast is everything that you would expect a lumberjack to eat before heading out on the job, homemade sausage, bacon, eggs, fried potatoes, and of course, a stack of pancakes.

Another must-see, while you are in the area, is the Tahquamenon Falls. This is the largest waterfall found east of the Mississippi River, and the view from the park is simply breathtaking. You are going to hear the falls before you even arrive. Do not miss your chance of exploring this excellent view of nature in Michigan.

Exploring Things To Do In Newberry

When it comes to creating a MI bucket list, not only should you experience the incredible history offered at the Tahquamenon Logging Museum, but you should also include spending the day in Newberry. This wonderful small town in Michigan has a lot to offer for entertainment.

Have you ever wanted to experience a close encounter with a bear? Chances are that you do not want to do this while out exploring nature. Oswald’s Bear Ranch allows you to learn more about these beautiful animals. Rescued cubs are brought to the ranch every year, and here they are kept safe in the four significant habitats. You can explore the grounds and learn more about these exciting animals.

Another great place to explore nature and some beautiful animals is at the Seney National Wildlife Refuge. The refuge was established in 1935 and is home to many migratory birds as well as other wildlife. The sanctuary is one of the top-visited places in Michigan, and you do not want to miss out on the sheer beauty and natural peace that this area offers during your visit.

Best Restaurants In Luce County

All throughout Luce County, MI, you are going to find beautiful ways to experience nature. Of course, this is going to work up an appetite. As mentioned, the Cook Shack at the Tahquamenon Logging Museum is a great place to start your day with a full breakfast. Here are some other restaurants that are worth checking out while you are in the area.

Everyone enjoys a good pizza, and if you are in Newberry, you do not want to miss out on Seder’s Pizza. This is a local favorite for a reason as it offers some of the best pizza around. Make sure that you save some room for a piece of the excellent tasting cheesecake on the menu.

After a day of hiking and exploring nature, there is nothing like some good quality ice cream. The Scoop Ice Cream and Snack Shop is the perfect choice to cool you down. The Scoop offers many great-tasting treats that the entire family is sure to enjoy.

