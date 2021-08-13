Satiate Your Sweet Tooth in Marine City

photo via @khatch96

Imagine stepping into a candy shop where it feels like time has stood still, and where you have an opportunity to grab a delicious delicacy from a man known locally as “The Candy Man.” That is the experience that you can enjoy when you visit The Sweet Tooth, an old-fashioned candy store located in the heart of Marine City’s historic downtown.

About The Sweet Tooth In Marine City

If you ask anyone what one of the best things to do Marine City MI is, they will almost certainly say shopping at The Sweet Tooth. There are few candy stores around today that resemble a bygone era where young children used to stop in for a $.10 treat on their way home from school, but this shop aims to bring that atmosphere back into existence. The walls of this candy shop are filled with brightly-colored displays that include glass jars of nostalgic candy from between the early 1900s and the late 1970s. Of course, there are plenty of contemporary sweets for those with more modern tastes.

In addition to having the World’s Largest Gummy Bears, Pop Rocks and endless options for candy by-the-scoop, this store also sells artisan chocolate for those with a more refined candy palette. Not only is the store’s case is always stocked with handmade truffles, chocolate clusters and one-of-a-kind barks, but it also has specialty items available, such as caramel twist pretzels and chocolate-dipped cookies.

When the young — and the young at heart — are able to peel themselves away from the rows upon rows of candy, they will find that this shop is ideally situated on a spot in town that overlooks the beautiful St. Clair River. Visitors can grab a scoop of Michigan-made Hudsonville Ice Cream and refresh their bodies and minds while soaking up the views.

People of all ages should consider adding this destination to their summer bucket list, not only because the experience is unique but also because the staff has become famous for being both welcoming and personable. Shop owner Todd May — known to regulars as Mr. Todd — has a special knack for learning the names of all the children who visit him. This neighborhood Candy Man realizes the important role that he plays, and his goal is to make sure that each customer has a special day in his shop.

More To Do In Marine City

Of course, your trip to Marine City can extend beyond a visit to The Sweet Tooth. After you have grabbed your candy haul and enjoyed your ice cream cone, you may want to visit other nearby MI bucket list destinations.

For example, the Marine City Museum is also located in downtown Marine City, and you can easily walk there after a visit to the candy shop. The museum has interesting exhibits that provide insight into the history of the community. There also are several rare works of art on display that depict what life was like in the Great Lakes region in the 19th century.

Where To Eat In Marine City

If you’re looking for more than a sweet treat in Marine City, you may want to consider grabbing a meal overlooking the St. Clair Restaurant at one of these local restaurants:

Finally, after your belly is full and your sweet tooth has been satisfied, you can finish your day in Marine City at the Marine City Beach. This riverfront beach is within walking distance of the historic downtown area, and visitors are able to swim in the water, have a picnic on the shore or sit in the shaded areas on the grass in order to watch the freighters go by.

