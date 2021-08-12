Watch a Sunrise or Sunset Over Lake Huron in the Thumb

photo courtesy Awesome Mitten

Along the edge of the Michigan Thumb in Huron County, there are about 93 miles of shoreline on Lake Huron. Because of that, there are plenty of opportunities to watch a sunrise or sunset with the water in view.

Best Parks To Watch The Sunrise Or Sunset In Huron County

First, let’s cover the parks that have beaches. Veteran’s Waterfront Park in Port Austin is a favorite for its pavilion, play structure, sandy beach, and sculptures. There’s also a scenic walkway that offers great views of the Port Austin Reef Lighthouse. In Harbor Beach, Judge James H. Lincoln Memorial Park is a short walk from downtown and has a sandy beach, picnic areas with grills, a huge grassy area, and a play structure. Trescott Street Pier extends into Lake Huron for a panoramic view.

Next, let’s review the Huron County parks with beaches and scenic turnouts that are great for sunrise and sunset views. At Sleeper State Park in Caseville, you can watch the sun rise and set on the bay or in the shade, and there are trails to walk. Also in Caseville, Philp County Park is a great place to swim and have a picnic.

In Port Austin, there are three parks with beaches and scenic turnouts. McGraw County Park has picnic tables, and Port Crescent State Park has a dark sky preserve and miles of hiking trails. Bird Creek County Park has a wooden boardwalk that rests along the beach, and it features picnic shelters that overlook the water.

Other Places To See And Things To Do In Huron County

Along the lines of exploring parks, Sand Point Nature Preserve in Pigeon is a 220-acre area with 5 miles of well-established trails and a new boardwalk. At the Huron County Nature Center & Wilderness Arboretum in Port Austin, you can roam a 120-acre wilderness arboretum and observe the local wildlife.

Aside from the Port Austin Reef Lighthouse, there are two other light towers worth visiting in Huron County. The Pointe Aux Barques Lighthouse in Port Hope is among the 10 oldest lighthouses in Michigan, and the tower and museum are open to the public. In Harbor Beach, the Harbor Beach Lighthouse offers guided tours on Saturdays throughout the summer, and you can take a boat ride to learn about the community’s history.

While you’re in Harbor Beach, you can tour the birthplace of Michigan Governor and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Frank Murphy. The Frank Murphy Memorial Museum has the biggest collection of Philippine cultural artifacts in the country too. For a tour, go to the Visitor’s Center next door or call the Harbor Beach City Hall.

Huron County Restaurants And Ice Cream Shops

As you travel through Huron County, you’ll come across numerous restaurants and ice cream shops. In Caseville, Walt’s Restaurant serves home-cooked meals, and you can get dessert at Shakers Ice Cream Parlor.

When you get to Port Austin, The Farm Restaurant has a different menu every day based on available fresh ingredients. Afterward, you’ll find 32 flavors of ice cream and fast service at Rybak’s Ice Cream Store.

In Port Hope, you can enjoy the famous Leroy Burger at the Port Hope Hotel. As you work your way to Harbor Beach, Smalley’s Bar features a full menu with draft beers and more than 40 bottled varieties. On the other hand, you can get the best pizza in the Michigan Thumb at Ernesto’s Pizza.

Campgrounds With Great Sunrise And Sunset Views In Huron County

You might have a hard time choosing a campground in Huron County because there are so many. Most of them have beaches and scenic turnouts so that you have a panoramic view of the sunrise and sunset.

