Standish, MI

Visit the Standish Historical Depot

Awesome Mitten

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=308r1o_0bPzqspI00
photo courtesy of @10walde85

Situated on the south end of Arenac County, the Standish Historical Depot and Welcome Center rests in the center of Standish. It has a rich history and several interesting things to see. Also, it’s the perfect place to begin a journey on the US-23 Heritage Route.

About The Standish Historical Depot

Part of the Michigan Central Railroad, the Standish historical depot was built in 1889, but it wasn’t the first depot in Standish. The first depot was wooden and built a little farther south in 1871. By 1877, deterioration became a problem, so the current stone building was built. In the late 1800s to 1900s, about 18 musicians would play weekly concerts throughout the summer at the bandstand on the grounds. After business declined, the depot closed to passenger train service in 1955.

Now, the Standish historical depot is open to the public as a welcome center. It’s open daily unless there are no volunteers to cover the hours. As a welcome center, it has a plethora of information about the area — lodging, maps, shops, activities, events.

In the museum room, you can get a look at locomotive history from the turn of the 20th century. There are several artifacts and memorabilia, including documents, photos, and uniforms. You can even explore a restored Detroit & Mackinac 205 Caboose and two British Railway passenger cars.

The Standish historical depot property has a Vietnam Veterans Memorial as well. The two benches commemorate two soldiers from Arenac County who were killed during the conflict. You’ll see them along the Depot’s Memorial Walk, for which you can purchase a brick as a contribution to help with maintaining the grounds.

Throughout the summer, the Standish historical depot hosts a few events. From May through September, it’s the venue for the Farmers Market where you can get local produce and other wares. Performers continue to use the bandstand for the free Summer Concert Series from June to August — although some of the events are held in other locations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2foDrS_0bPzqspI00
photo courtesy Awesome Mitten

Other Attractions And Restaurants Near The Standish Depot

Throughout Arenac County, there are a few other interesting things to do and some great restaurants to fuel your adventures. The Standish Nature Preserve is one of the oldest in the area and is home to wetlands and a pond among hardwood trees. You can walk the trail through the preserve and have the chance to see a variety of birds and other wildlife.

Before you leave the preserve, head a few minutes south to grab a bite at White’s Beach Tavern. The beachfront bar and restaurant is famous for its burgers. On the other hand, you could head back into Standish to get pizza, pasta, sandwiches, and Mexican dishes at Fergie’s Pizza.

Following the US-23 Heritage Route into Au Gres, you can stop at Modern Craft Wine for a wine tasting. Another interesting place is the Arenac County Historical Museum, which is located in the former Au Gres Methodist Church that was built in 1883. Many construction tools, historical church documents, and other artifacts are on display. You can observe various settings too — a rural schoolroom, pioneer kitchen, parlor, bedroom, an apothecary, and a barbershop. There’s even a commercial fishing exhibit.

Au Gres has several restaurants. B’s Family Restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner with a menu of cold and hot sandwiches, specialty burgers, wraps, and more. At T&C Sports Lounge, you can enjoy pizza, dinner entrees, and draft beer while watching a game on more than 50 flat-screen TVs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pv2i3_0bPzqspI00
photo courtesy of @10walde85

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_ded3f28beae80de98c5348a25098147a.blob

Exploring the hidden gems throughout the state of Michigan. The underrated places, amazing people, and unique products that are found throughout our great state.

Michigan State
705 followers
Loading

More from Awesome Mitten

Mount Pleasant, MI

Get Back to Nature at Chipp-A-Waters Park

As well as being home to the bustling campus of Central Michigan University, Mount Pleasant Michigan has some wonderful outdoor recreation options to enjoy during the summer months. One of visitors’ and locals’ favorite things to do in Mt Pleasant Michigan is visiting Chipp-A-Waters Park, most of which rests on a state conservation area.Read full story
Ionia County, MI

Visit the Ionia County Free Fair

In mid-Michigan, the highlight of the summer is the Ionia County Free Fair. This annual event combines the bright lights of the midway with the thrill of agricultural competition while also mixing in food, music, friendship, and most of all, fun. Not only is it the best event of the summer for local residents in Ionia County, but it also attracts visitors from around the state who want to experience wholesome entertainment for the entire family.Read full story
3 comments
Riverdale, MI

Play at Lumberjacks & Rivermen’s Park

There is nothing quite like summer in Michigan, and outdoor activities are abundant. If you are visiting Gratiot county, you must take the time to go to Lumberjacks and Rivermen’s Park just a short drive northwest of Alma. This fantastic park offers a view into the world of lumberjacks.Read full story

Explore the Hidden Gem of Wooden Shoe Village

When checking things off your Michigan summer bucket list, there are many wonderful destinations and things to do. One relatively unknown location you might want to consider in the north-central part of the state is Wooden Shoe Village. This small community is located in Gladwin County, and while you won’t find much on a Google search of this area, there are several beautiful things to see and do in this hidden gem of a small town.Read full story
3 comments
Michigan State

Spend the Day on Eight Point Lake in Clare Michigan

Michigan may be famous for its Great Lakes, but far too often, people overlook its sparkling inland lakes that are perfect for fishing, water sports and simply splashing around. One of the most spectacular lakes in Michigan is Eight Point Lake, which is a large inland lake located in Clare County.Read full story
4 comments
Cass City, MI

Uncover History at Sanilac Petroglyphs Historic State Park

If you have spent any time traveling throughout Michigan, you know that people often use a few distinct phrases to describe where they are at in the state. Any town in the Lower Peninsula that is north of Zilwaukee Bridge is considered to be “Up North,” while any place located on the small peninsula in the Tri-Cities area is said to be part of “The Thumb.” Well, nestled in the heart of the Thumb region is one of the most unique state parks in Michigan. Sanilac Petroglyphs Historic State Park is one of the only places in the state where visitors can see ancient Native American stone carvings.Read full story
Newberry, MI

Go Back in Time at the Tahquamenon Logging Museum

Are you looking for a great thing to add to your summer bucket list and learn more about Michigan’s history? Explore the eastern Upper Peninsula and be sure to add the Tahquamenon Logging Museum to your list. The museum is located just north of Newberry and is a must-see.Read full story
Grand Marais, MI

Visit the Pickle Barrel House Museum

When you head to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, you expect to see waterfalls and signs of fresh pasties wherever you turn. What you are not expecting to see is a giant pickle barrel that houses a community museum. However, the Pickle Barrel House Museum in Grand Marais is not a figment of your imagination. As you check off items on your summer bucket list, this unique and interesting structure should certainly be a stop on your road trip through the U.P.Read full story
1 comments
Marine City, MI

Satiate Your Sweet Tooth in Marine City

Imagine stepping into a candy shop where it feels like time has stood still, and where you have an opportunity to grab a delicious delicacy from a man known locally as “The Candy Man.” That is the experience that you can enjoy when you visit The Sweet Tooth, an old-fashioned candy store located in the heart of Marine City’s historic downtown.Read full story
Port Austin, MI

Watch a Sunrise or Sunset Over Lake Huron in the Thumb

Along the edge of the Michigan Thumb in Huron County, there are about 93 miles of shoreline on Lake Huron. Because of that, there are plenty of opportunities to watch a sunrise or sunset with the water in view.Read full story
Mackinaw City, MI

What You Need to Know About the Mackinac Bridge Labor Day Walk [Updated 2021]

The Mackinac Bridge Labor Day Walk is a highly anticipated event, and it has been every year since 1958. This day is the only one in the year when you can walk across this amazing bridge.Read full story
Michigan State

Just 4 Days to Explore the Upper Peninsula this Summer? Here’s What We Did. #MittenTrip

While we were building the 2021 #MIAwesomeList (the ULTIMATE Michigan summer bucket list) for Awesome Mitten this spring, my own Michigan bucket list was growing daily. And when our family of seven decided to spend four days and three nights in the Upper Peninsula while returning home from a visit to Wisconsin, I knew we had to try and experience as many of the amazing summer things to do in the Upper Peninsula as possible, while still experiencing the rest and relaxation that is iconic to the UP.Read full story
Michigan State

Looking for the best place in Michigan to see the stars?

As the end of summer approaches, I begin to slightly panic that my favorite Michigan season is quickly slipping by. It’s around this time that I put forth extra effort to cram in as many of the best summer things to do in Michigan as I can.Read full story
Saint Joseph, MI

Dreaming About a Summer Day Trip to St Joseph Michigan

Summer is the perfect time to explore all of the great things to do in St Joseph Michigan!. Summer is coming, and I could stay at home and do the same old same old. But that’s not what summer is for. I need adventure and so do you! Are the words “Michigan day trip” running through your mind yet?Read full story
1 comments
Michigan State

Explore Michigan’s Largest Waterfall in the Lower Peninsula with Year-Round Access

The cascading water of Michigan waterfalls and the surrounding nature are beautiful sights no matter the time of year. Did you know that you don’t have to plan a tropical vacation or drive to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula just to see a waterfall? In the Lower Peninsula, Ocqueoc Falls offers a one-of-a-kind experience with opportunities to hike, bike, and then cool off afterward.Read full story
5 comments
Michigan State

Our Family’s First Trip to Michigan’s Thumb. Here Are 11 Places We Discovered. #MittenTrip

As part of exploring and falling more in love with Michigan, we spent some time exploring the Thumb and checking out some new-to-us areas of Michigan’s Thumb. This was a family-friendly trip, as we traveled as a family of 6, and even brought our dog!Read full story
Michigan State

Add these unique destinations to your mid-Michigan summer bucket list!

When you think of summer in mid-Michigan, do historical sites and apple orchards top your list of places to visit? While these mid-Michigan destinations might not be your “normal” summertime haunts, we think there is good reason to explore them as part of the best summer things to do in Michigan!Read full story
Michigan State

Don't Miss Our Favorite Outdoor Things to Do in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan in the Fall

The landscape of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula is truly amazing — towering rock formations, coastal and inland beaches, lush forests. When the leaves change color in the fall, the land looks even more beautiful. However, taking in the view isn’t the only thing to do. Pack your bags because we have a long list of outdoor fall things to do in the Upper Peninsula.Read full story
Michigan State

8 Ideas for Your Southwest Michigan Summer Bucket List

Beaches, sun, and outdoor recreation opportunities abound in southwest Michigan in the summer months. Whether you want to spend your days on Lake Michigan beaches or prefer the quieter shores of inland lakes, there is no shortage of waterside fun in this region.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy